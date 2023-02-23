From Robert Downey Jr to Saif Ali Khan, actors who have joined the Marvel family

From Robert Downey Jr to Saif Ali Khan, here are some actors who have joined the Marvel family. Saif, the newest and arguably the coolest entrant, now lends his voice to the iconic Marvel character Star-Lord for Amazon Audiobooks.

Robert Downey Jr – Iron Man: After a low phase in his career and personal controversies, Robert Downey Jr gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man (2008), and leading up to Avengers: Endgame (2019). The witty, intelligent and cerebrally sexy role put him back on the map and resurrected the actor’s career.

Hugh Jackman – Wolverine: A mutant with an unstoppable healing power, adamantium metal claws and no-nonsense attitude made Hugh Jackman’s Logan, one of the most ferocious heroes in the Marvel universe. Jackman landed his breakthrough role as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series (2000–2017), a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character”, until his record was surpassed in 2021.

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: With his drop-dead gorgeous looks, Chris Hemsworth made the ideal ‘Thor’ son of Odin who uses his abilities as the ‘God of Thunder’ to protect his planet home Asgard and the Earth. The iconic Marvel role established him among the world’s highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange: A neurosurgeon who became a Master of the Mystic Arts following a career-ending car accident, Doctor Strange is one of the central figures of the MCU, having appeared in six films. Benedict Cumberbatch received acclaim for his performance as Strange and was nominated for several awards for his portrayal of this mystical and eccentric Marvel hero.

Chris Evans – Captain America: Recipient of the Super Soldier serum, World War II hero Steve Rogers fights for American ideals as one of the world’s mightiest heroes and the leader of the Avengers. Chris Evans gained the widest recognition for portraying Captain America in various Marvel Cinematic Universe films, from Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). His powerful yet subtle and restrained portrayal gained him love from the audience and Marvel fans.

Saif Ali Khan – Star-Lord: The newest entrant into the Marvel family, Indian actor Saif Ali Khan now lends his voice to the iconic Marvel character Star-Lord for Amazon Audiobooks. Given that the actor has inimitable style and class and is as versatile as it gets, it will be interesting to witness how he brings this notorious intergalactic outlaw’s character to life.

Jeremy Renner – HawkEye: With his near-tragic snow plough accident, Jeremy Renner has been in the news for his inspiration-worthy recovery. The actor brought that fighting spirit and determination even in his Marvel character HawkEye, a villain turned hero who joined the Avengers and always rushed to their aid when in need.

