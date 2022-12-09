From Rishab Shetty's Kantara to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda: A look at the exciting OTT releases of this week

To keep you high on the entertainment dose, the second week of December is here with a varied variety of movies and web series. While last week Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prateik Babbar took all on a roller coaster ride of emotion, laughter, and suspense, this week biggies like Rishab Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Taapsee Pannu, and Ayushmann Khurrana have a lot for their fans. Although most of them are marking their OTT release after impressing the audiences on the big screens and creating several box office records. Therefore what are you waiting for, keep your hot popcorn ready and update your subscriptions, as we have pulled together some of the exciting OTT releases of this week:

Kantara

After impressing the critics, shattering several box office records, and leaving audiences stunned with his impeccable storytelling mettle, Rishab Shetty is coming to every household with his blockbuster film Kantara. Considered one of the most successful movies of the year, Kantara premiered on Netflix on 9 December. While the movie was earlier released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video, its Hindi version is now releasing today.

Yashoda

One of the most critically acclaimed films of the year, Yashoda is all set for its OTT release. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action thriller will hit Amazon Prime Video on 9 December in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie is helmed by Hareesh Narayan, and K. Hari Shankar, and is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

Blurr

After intriguing the audiences with her sports drama Shabaash Mithu and science thriller Dobaaraa, Taapsee Pannu ye back with yet again an enthralling genre horror thriller. On 9 December, Taapsee’s latest movie Blurr premiered on Zee5. Ajay Bahl’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the 2010 Spanish horror film Julia’s Eyes.

CAT

All set to impress the audiences with yet another web series, Randeep Hooda is coming on Netflix on 9 December with a story of a cop in CAT. The series is helmed by Balwinder Singh Januja and exhibits the actor essaying the character of a Sardar.

Doctor G

Well, Ayushmann Khurrana’s much-awaited medical campus comedy drama Doctor G is all set to premiere on Netflix on 11 December. After tickling the funny bones of the fans, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah are all set to leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

