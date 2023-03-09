From Rana Naidu to Happy Family: Conditions Apply, here's what to watch on OTT this weekend

Mourning that Holi got over too soon and you could not spend enough time with your close family and friends? Well, you can always call up our loved ones for a binge-watching session. This week OTT platforms are once again set to enthral viewers with some new and exciting content. Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame is set to make his OTT series debut with Rana Naidu. For fans of intense shows, Luther: The Fallen Sun, a spin-off of the TV series of the same name, is set to premiere this Friday. Lastly, if you are craving some sweet family drama, then Amazon is here with its series Happy Family: Conditions Apply. Take a look at the OTT releases this Friday, 10 March:

Rana Naidu-Netflix:

Starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh, the official Indian adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan is here to thrill you. The series stars Daggubati as Rana, a fixer who is the go-to person any time a celebrity encounters a problem. But his life starts to unravel after his father (Venkatesh) gets out of prison. The show, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Priya Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra and Sushant Singh, is set to air on Netflix from 10 March.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply – Amazon Prime Video:

The slice-of –life family drama is directed by Aatish Kapadia & Jamnadas Majethia. The show follows four generations of the Dholakia family as they go through ups and downs. Happy Family: Conditions Apply stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Raunaq Kamdar, Ayesha Jhulka, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, Atul Kumar, Pranoti Pradhan, Ahaan Saboo, Paresh Ganatra and Margaret Wanjiku Kariuki. The 10-episode series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Luther: The Fallen Sun- Netflix:

Idris Elba is back as the intense, brooding detective John Luther in this epic spin-off film. As a gruesome serial killer stalks the streets of London, Luther decides to break out from jail in the hopes of putting an end to the criminal’s reign of terror. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase that will leave you thrilled. The film, which also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley in pivotal roles, will air on Netflix from 10 March.

Run Baby Run- Disney+ Hotstar:

The Tamil thriller stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, Isha Talwar and Smruthi Venkat. The film shows how a simple bank employee gets involved in a murder case when he allows a stranger to stay in his house. The thriller will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 10 March.

The Glory Part 2- Netflix:

The hit Korean drama is all set to air its remaining episodes on Netflix starting 10 March. Starring Song Hye Kyo, Im Ji Yeon, Lee Do Hyun and Park Sung Hoon, the series will continue from where it ended as Moon Dong-eun (Hye Kyo) plots revenge against those who wronged her.

