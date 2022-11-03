Siblings are truly one of the beautiful things out there. Sometimes you just want to punch them, but deep down you know you can’t live without them. While our siblings might seem irritating at times, the love that we share with them is unconditional. They are like a warm blanket which warm your soul. Here is a curated list of films and shows which will hit the sweet spot of every generation:

Tripling 3 [ZEE5]

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani, the third installment is a gem. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the 5 episodic light-hearted family drama centers around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating. This forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan – to go on a new adventure – this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and home. Excited to watch, aren’t you?

Yeh Meri Family [Netflix]

The series follows the life of a 12-year-old Harshu Gupta, played by Vishesh Bansal, in Jaipur, Rajasthan in the late 1990s. It also stars Mona Singh, Akarsh Khurana, Ahan Nirban, Ruhi Khan, Prasad Reddy, as members of the Gupta family and their acquaintances.

The Parent Trap [Disney + Hotstar]

A delightful watch, The Parent Trap is all about identical twins Hallie and Annie who are separated at birth due to their parents’ divorce. Years later, they meet each other at a summer camp and become rivals only to gradually realize that they are sisters. They then decide to switch places to reunite their parents. Is there a better partner-in-crime than your beloved sibling? Well, this movie will make you remember and cherish just that.

Crashh [ZEE5]

It is a story of sibling love and the pain of being separated at a young age. In the year of 2001, a happy family was torn apart by a fateful accident, the survivors were four siblings Kabir, Kajol, Jashn and Jia. The siblings were suddenly orphaned and find refuge in an orphanage. Directed by Kushal Zaveri featuring Kunj Anand, Aditi Sharma, Rohan Mehra, Anushka Sen, Rushad Rana, the show sees how the life of these 4 siblings unfold.

Raksha Bandhan [ZEE5]

Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of 4 sisters, runs a chaat shop that was started by his father. Lala promises his frail mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he fulfills the responsibility of marrying his sisters into suitable homes first. What follows is Lala’s relentless efforts of getting his sisters married while upholding his family values. At the same time, Lala also faces hiccups on the personal front, his romantic life with his childhood love Sapna. However, Lala’s commitment to his sisters stands as a huge roadblock for his and Sapna’s love story to take off. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth … Laxmi, Sahejmeen Kaur, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sahil Mehta, Abhilash Thapliyal, Swapnil, Manu Rishi Chadha, Gautam Ahuja and Karan Puri, the film is streaming on ZEE5.

