Did you know it took India and its fashion 47 years to reach Paris Haute Couture Week? And now when it has, it has reached three time over in quick succession. The names are Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, and Vaishali Shadangule.

What is ‘haute couture’?

It’s said many haute couture houses, luxury fashion’s pinnacle, source textiles from Indian artisans, and yet, we waited for so many years to reach where we belong. But what exactly does this term mean? The term translates to high dressmaking, expensive and fashionable clothes that are completely handmade, according to the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion.

Indian designers at Paris Haute Couture Week

As stated above, the names are Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, and Vaishali Shadangule. Gaurav, while talking about this feat, and becoming the latest addition to the list, said, “”I was alone on the plane and for the next two hours, I was just looking outside and crying. We were just this couturier, and this is history happening in front of my eyes. This dream has been 25 years in the making — ever since I started working in fashion.”

He added, “As an Indian brand [showing] at Paris [Haute] Couture Week, we have used a lot of Indian techniques and textiles and traditional embroideries which have been intricately done in a modern, futuristic way.”

The other name is Rahul Mishra. Speaking about his experience and collection he showcased, he said, “Obviously the cosmos is very, very vast, and the first thing that came to mind was going interstellar. But what I wanted to do is look down below and look at the seas.”

And the third name is Vaishali Shadangule. She was the first woman designer to achieve this remarkable feat. The designer, in a statement, said, “I am elated to have been selected by such a prestigious platform to showcase my passion for textiles and my commitment to sustainability.”

She added, “As an Indian woman showcasing at the pinnacle of global couture, this is a significant milestone. India has a strong design language in terms of craftsmanship combined with social impact, the richness of technique beyond embroidery or plain manufacturing. The idea was to put the Indian weave on the highest platform, in its purest form.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.