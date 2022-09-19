Apart from Prabhas and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actors that can step into the Indian adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power could be Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushmita Sen and Ananya Panday.

Halfway through the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, things are getting intense on Middle-earth. As audiences delve deeper into the fabled Second Age, following the adventurous journey of each character who prepares for the looming threat of Sauron, it’s only about to get much more interesting from hereon! With fantasy-epics taking over everyone’s minds in the last month, if the characters were closer home, who would they be? We re-imagine the ensemble cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power with some of our favourite Indian actors. Check out the list and let us know if you resonate with us!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Galadriel:

Galadriel, is strong, bold, intelligent, and wise. She does not get fooled by others but is rather courageous enough to take risks. One of the greatest elves, Galadriel is the perfect combination of beauty with brains. Well, we saw Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the stout-hearted Raji in The Family Man Season 2, and she’s just like Galadriel, who can go to any lengths to achieve her goals. Samantha could certainly be as good as Morfydd Clark who plays young Galadriel in the Amazon Original series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Elrond:

Elrond, a half elf, is witty, he’s charming, and when the need arises, he’s cunning too! There’s no second thought that Ayushmann Khurrana would make the perfect Elrond in the Indian version of the epic fantasy series. Ayushmann entered the film industry as a boy-next-door in Vicky Donor, but over the years he has proved his versatility. Remember how brilliantly he manipulated our minds in Andhadhun?

Prabhas as Isildur:

A skillful warrior with effective leadership and a gift for foresight, don’t these qualities of Isildur match with our very own Baahubali, Prabhas? Yes! After watching Prabhas impress everyone in and as Baahubali, we can envision him pushing his boundaries and perfecting the role of the Númenórean sailor Isildur. What’s your take on it?

Sushmita Sen as Bronwyn:

Who better than Sushmita Sen to match Nazanin Boniadi’s beauty and skills as Bronwyn in the series? Nazanin has set the bar high as a human healer, who’s driven by motherly instincts and is very responsible. She’s temperamental but stronger than one can imagine. Sushmita as the fierce and tough mother showcased similar characteristics in a popular series previously and we would love to see what Sushmita brings to the table in the Indian version of the epic fantasy series.

Ananya Panday as Nori Brandyfoot:

The young lady in the block, Ananya Panday would be perfect to play the chirpy and easy-going Nori Brandyfoot. From Student of the Year 2 to Gehraiyaan, Ananya has won hearts as the bubbly, inquisitive, and adventurous girl. So, we think there could be no one better than Ananya to bring Nori’s presence onscreen in the Indian version of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Set in Middle-earth Second Age, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power also features Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), and Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV), among others in prominent roles. The series is now streaming on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages. The first four episodes are available to stream now, with new episodes releasing weekly until the epic season final on October 14.

