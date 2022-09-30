Today being a weekend for everyone, just like every Friday, viewers will get a chance to watch the much-anticipated shows and films on different streaming platforms. Here’s what you can watch at your homes if you’re not planning to step inside the cinema halls for Vikram Vedha or Ponniyin Selvan-1.

Netflix

Plan A Plan B

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia star in this battle of the sexes between a match maker and a divorce lawyer. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat fame. If you see the trailer, you shall realize even the harshest of hearts are, at the end, swayed by the notion of love.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Hocus Pocus 2

29 years after the events of the film film, three high school students are trying their best to stop the Sanderson sisters looking for revenge. Filming for Hocus Pocus 2 began last year in October. This is a supernatural comedy directed by Anne Fletcher.

Karm Yuddh

This crime thriller is directed by Ravi Adhikari and stars Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, Paoli Dam and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The series was tentatively titled The King Maker before. A majority of the series has been shot in Kolkata.

Theerppu

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film released in cinema halls on August 25 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. However, the performance of the leading man received praise. The drama is directed by Rathish Ambat.

Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

What happens when a man wishes to visit his friends and have some beer, but is confronted by the horrors of war? This drama chronicles the journey of one such man and his friends who are army officers fighting a battle.

Zee5

Captain

Directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, this is a film where a military officer is entrusted with the responsibility to fight aliens. This is a film that flirts with the idea of science fiction.

