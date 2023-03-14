India’s superstar Aamir Khan turns a year older today and just like most of the audience, his fans too think that his contribution to Indian cinema is nonpareil, hence trending him on social media with #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan, along with #DJ, #LaalSinghChaddha, #Rancho, #MahavirSinghPhogat, and #PK.

Over the period, the superstar has served us with some of the finest, uniquely written, and authentic characters in his films. From PK, Rancho from 3 Idiots, DJ from Rang De Basanti, Mahavir Singh Phogat from Dangal, and his latest Laal from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Today, fans have taken to social media and have trended Aamir Khan starrer roles that have impacted them deeply. Check out what these fans have to say about the superstar on his birthday.

All these roles of Aamir Khan have cemented change, subtly delivered an important message, and resonated with the viewers. Eventually, his films became the torch bearer in the world of cinema. His characters have taught audiences life lessons. Be it Rancho’s spirit to change the course of his life or DJ’s patriotic heart, Mahavir Poghat’s trust in his daughter’s capabilities, or Laal Singh Chaddha’s perspective of life, his films have created an impact unlike any.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.