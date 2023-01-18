A movie or a project shattering the box office and minting mind-boggling amounts turns out to be the talk of the town. Since we have just entered that New Year, and are still living in the first month, we are sure you all must have come across several year-enders revolving around the highest grosser of 2022. However, we rarely talked about the most expensive movies ever made. History holds the testament that master storytellers like James Cameron, Russo Brothers, Jon Favreau, and Christopher Nolan are among the risk takers, who ended up creating the most expensive movies ever made, and fortunately, the result turned out to be highly fruitful. But do you know, which is the most expensive movie ever made? If you are guessing Marvel’s Avengers, you are wrong as Rob Marshall’s Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 has beaten Avengers Endgame and two other Marvel movies to be the most expensive movie ever made.

While the craze around Marvel’s Avengers is truly unbeatable, as per recent media reports, Johnny Depp-led Pirates Of The Caribbean was made on a mammoth budget of $379 million back in 2011. Despite the movie not making it to the top 5 list of the highest box office numbers, and being unable to bag positive reviews compared to its predecessor, the makers in their opinion were surely making a gigantic project. Standing as one of the most expensive films ever made, Pirates Of The Caribbean 4 is said to have grabbed that title, after Johnny Depp and the cast majorly hiked their remuneration and that remained one of the big reasons behind its mammoth budget. Now, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is followed by Avengers: Age Of Ultron, which even surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s $356 million budget that made it stand 3rd on the list.

This is after, Avengers: Age Of Ultron reportedly cost as huge as $365 million to its creators. However, the risk turned out to be worthwhile, as it reportedly minted $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. Therefore, Avenger’s much loved Endgame on the other hand reportedly bagged $2.749 billion. Now, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is eying to become the highest-grossing film ever, is made on a budget of $350 million and stands at the fourth position on the list. Last but not least, the fifth position is again taken by yet another Marvel film that is Avengers: Infinity Warafter it was made on the budget of $325 million.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.