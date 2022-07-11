16 years to Mumbai Train Blast, These two films expressed every emotion of Mumbai and its people.

The 2006 Mumbai train blast was a series of seven blasts on 11th July. This took over a period of 11 minutes on the Suburban Railway in Mumbai the capital of the Indian state of Maharashtra and the nation’s financial capital. The blast killed 209 people and injured over 700 more.

After 16 years, this blast still remains in peoples’ mind because of some films that made us realize that we don’t have to forget that how strongly the people and the nation stayed together during this whole time.

Director Nishikant Kamat’s Mumbai Meri Jaan, which released on 22 August 2008, showed the lives of 5 characters played by Kay Kay Menon, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan, Paresh Rawal and R. Madhavan. With its cutting edge narrative and realistic approach, it gripped the mind of cinegoers.

This Indian drama film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It showcased how the people of Mumbai where living happily and then one day the train blast happened ,which changed everything because local trains are life line of Mumbai and that day the life line was damaged by terrorists. In the movie Paresh Rawal says, “Yeh Mumbai kya tha pata hai zameen ke saath chote chote tukde the alagh alagh kisi ne saath me zodh diye Mumbai ban gayi”.

Another dialogue of the movie that Paresh Rawal says “Us din train me saath bomb phate the mujhe aisa laga ki kahi Mumbai ke phir se saath alagh alagh tukde toh nhi ho jaye ge”. These two dialogues of the movie are heart touching and it felt like people of Mumbai are saying that we are sacred to lose our heart our Mumbai.

The recently released movie Haemolymph is written and directed by Sudarshan Gamare. It is a story of Abdul Wahid Shaikh’s fight for justice. During the train blast investigation, how fake allegations were put on Wahid that he was involved in the train blast and putting him into jail for 9 years, torturing him for the things that he has not done and how he was fighting in court for seeking justice. Neelam Kulkarni (Wahid’s mother), Rohit Kokate (Javed Shaikh) , Datta Jadhav(Wahid’s father), Riyaz Anwar (Wahid Shaikh), Ruchira Jadhav (Sajida Shaikh), Sayli Bandkar (Javed’s wife) the cast of Haemolymph. The meaning of this word Haemolymph is “A fluid equivalent to blood in most invertebrates, occupying the haemocoel”.

This film is produced by Tikatbari and AB Films entertainment in association with Adiman Films and ND9 Studio as a Co-producer and Saurabh More is the executive producer. These films have shown the spirit of humankind and the people who fight and go through these tragedies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.