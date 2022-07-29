After her father passed when she was five, the rap queen had to leave her paternal home with her mother and brother to start a new life in the UK. It was there that Hard Kaur explored her childhood love for music and practiced rap and hip hop.

Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, celebrates her 43rd birthday today. Considered to be India's first female rapper, she took the industry by storm with her groovy music and foot-tapping tracks.

Known for songs like Move Your Body, Talli Hua and Sadda Dil Vi Tu, Hard Kaur had a tough childhood. After her father passed when she was five, the rap queen had to leave her paternal home with her mother and brother to start a new life in the UK. It was there that Hard Kaur explored her childhood love for music and practiced rap and hip hop. She then came back to India to try her luck and the rest is history.

On Hard Kaur's 43rd birthday, here is a playlist of her best songs:

1. Laung Da Lashkara

Laung Da Lashkara, featuring Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Dimple Kapadia, and Rishi Kapoor was part of the 2011 film Patiala House. The song was sung by Jasbir Jassi and Mahalakshmi Iyer along with Hard Kaur.

2. Sadda Dil Vi Tu

Released in 2011, the song was featured in the dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. The Sachin-Jigar composition, with vocals by Hard Kaur, made everyone jump from their seats and groove.

3. Chaar Baj Gaye

Chaar Baj Gaye from F.A.L.T.U was released in 2012. Yet another Hard Kaur and Sachin-Jigar collaboration, the track took the younger generation by storm and became the party anthem of the year.

4. Bas Ek Kinng

Released in 2008, the song was featured in the film Singh Is King, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The song was brought to life by Hard Kaur, Mika Singh, Neeraj Shridhar, and Ashish Pandit.

5. Move Your Body

Hard Kaur's Move Your Body from the 2007 film Johnny Gaddaar, also featured vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. The song became an instant hit.

Happy birthday Hard Kaur!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.