The time has finally arrived to update your binge-watch list. So far January has gifted movie buffs with great OTT releases and entering into the middle of January, the OTT platforms are destined to have a lot of great content throughout the next week as well. After a huge Makar Sankranti weekend, the various OTT platforms seemed to be in a mood to keep us all hooked to our screens, as this time it is bringing biggies like Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh who will charm audiences. We assure you that this week promises to be high on entertainment as several much-awaited flicks are making their way to the small screens. Therefore without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the upcoming OTT releases of this week, in detail:

Mission Majnu



Set in the 70s, Shantanu Bagchi’s espionage thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna revolves around an undercover spy who enters Pakistan, intending to expose the nation’s nuclear weapons program. The mission won’t be a cakewalk and you will see the actor facing several obstacles. Due to its lead actors and being another entrant in the spy drama genre, Mission Majnu is one of the most talked about films on the list. You can enjoy it from 20 January on OTT giant Netflix.

Chhatriwali



Rakul Preet Singh seems to be into social message films a lot lately. This is because after winning hearts with Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, the actress is coming back with yet another comedy-drama dishing out a social message. Tejas Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali is a slice-of-life drama set in Haryana. Starring Sumeet Vyas and Satish Kaushik alongside Rakul, Chhatriwali centres around spreading the message of male contraceptives and safe sex. In a bid to tickle your funny bone, you can enjoy the film on Zee5 on 20 January.

Cinema Marte Dum Tak



After impressing the audiences with his neo-noir crime comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling, maverick filmmaker Vasant Bala is back with a docu-series Cinema Marte Dum Tak. The six-episode docu-series will give you a sneak peek into the lesser-known ecosystem of the 90s pulp cinema industry. The series explores the works of filmmakers like J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati, and Kishan Shah, and features actors like Raza Murad, Mukesh Rishi, Harish Patel, and Rakhi Sawant. You can enjoy Vansant Bala’s upcoming project on 20 January on Amazon Prime Video.

JUNG_E



Shattering the misconception that all Korean dramas are romantic, JUNG_E is an upcoming sci-fi thriller that is set in the post-apocalyptic world in the 22nd century. Starring Kang Soo-Yeon, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo in prominent roles, Yeon Sang-ho’s directorial revolves around an AI researcher cracking the code to clone a soldier’s brain. To know what happens next, you must surely tune in to your Netflix accounts on 20 January.

