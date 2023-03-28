The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is all set to kickstart this year in May, with expectations set even higher than usual. While Cannes 2022 was a starting point for major commercial hits like “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Elvis”, “Choice to Leave” and “EO“, hopes are even higher this time around. Cannes director Thierry Frémaux recently opened up about the festival and its relationship with Hollywood, Martin Scorsese, Netflix, Oscars, and TikTok. Speaking to Variety, Frémaux spoke about how he is making efforts to pull together another milestone edition alongside his hopes to lure prestige U.S. independent films.

Cannes chief speaks on his efforts ahead of the film festival

Beginning with sharing his excitement and enthusiasm ahead of Cannes 2023, Thierry Frémaux noted how the selection process is in full gear with the team working toward bringing in as many films as possible.

“In 2023, we would like to go back to a more traditional size in order to launch films in the best possible conditions,” he added.

Further, speaking on where the festival will be premiering Martin Scorsese’s Flowers of the Killer Moon, Frémaux said that discussions are currently underway to make sure that the filmmaker attends with his new film. He also spoke about Netflix’s return to Cannes stating that the streaming platform is a “big success story” and thus their films will be “welcomed triumphantly and benefit from a wonderful launchpad thanks to the festival. I’d like to convince them to come, to not stand aside. But I know they wish to be in competition,” he said.

The Cannes chief while speaking about assembling a jury for this year’s festival cited the example of Cate Blanchett and said that stars and auteurs are not incompatible. “We’d like to reaffirm the fact that cinema isn’t just filmmakers and actors, but also crew members, musicians, screenwriters, and producers. But it’s more and more difficult to assemble juries,” he added.

Cannes chief on US studios’ return

While responding to whether Hollywood is returning to Cannes this year, the chief asserted a strong friendship between France and Hollywood, further adding that US studios have always liked coming to the Cannes Film Festival.

“2023 will prove once again the strength of this bond, I’m sure of it! When it comes to American auteur films, they prefer to be released at the end of the year to be closer to the Oscars season,” he added.

While speaking about Cannes’ partnering with TikTok this year, he said that TikTok has collaborated with the best cultural institutions, working with the Louvre Museum, the Château de Versailles, and now with Cannes.

“We’re happy to contribute to making the festival more accessible to younger people. And the numbers are really impressive,” he added.

