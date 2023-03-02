Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Gujarat, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. It’s all set to release on the occasion of Holi on March 8. And at an event, from lying to their girlfriends and wives, the media confessed their Jhooths to Kapoor. Have a look:

The rising fever of the upcoming ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is constantly creating madness among the audience. While its star cast Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is making constant visits to different cities around the nation for the promotions, Shraddha was in Ahmedabad winning hearts of the people and she totally blew away the crowd with her charm and her performance on the stage.

Shraddha visited a mall in Ahmedabad, where she witnessed a huge crowd of fans. As Shraddha was overwhelmed to see such a crazy crowd in one of the biggest malls, she seemed to be fully drenched in the vibes of the city as she performed Garba on ‘Show Me The Thumka’ song’ from the film. Ahead of this, Shraddha also sang the ‘Galliyan’ song for the audience. Fans were hooting, cheering, and shouting

As Ranbir and Shraddha are making their presence in multiple cities around the nation for the promotions, fans are eagerly waiting to see their fresh and sizzling chemistry on the screen. While Ranbir was in Kolkata, Shraddha went to Indore previously for the promotions of the film and their fans are constantly keeping an eye on where they are going to head ahead on their promotional journey.

