Bollywood star Salman Khan, has captivated audiences for decades with his magnetic screen presence and entertaining performances. With a career of nearly four decades, Salman Khan has become an integral part of the industry with diverse characters that he has portrayed on screen. His fandom is so huge that he has become the Bhaijaan of India and the most successful bachelor in today’s day and age.

Known for his unique style and larger-than-life persona, he has delivered a wide range of films that have resonated with audiences of all ages. Whether it’s action-packed thrillers, heartfelt dramas, or light-hearted comedies, Salman Khan’s movies never fail to entertain.

From his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to a quick recap on some of his past films, here’s a list of 5 films which you can binge-watch over the weekend:

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan [ZEE5]

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a story of an honest man who can go to any length to protect his family and loved ones. It revolves around 4 brothers, Bhaijaan (played by Salman Khan) the eldest brother who has committed to live a bachelor’s life so that he can take care of his three younger brothers (Played by Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam). Meanwhile his brothers, who’ve already found their life partners, come together to find a perfect match for Bhaijaan. The story takes an unexpected turn when a beautiful woman (played by Pooja Hegde) walks into his life.

2. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai [ZEE5]

This is a film that revolves around the life of the titular character, Radhe (played by Salman Khan), which is set in the bustling city of Mumbai. As Mumbai’s youth are falling prey to rampant drug abuse, suspended cop Radhe (Salman Khan) is recalled for a clean-up mission. But Radhe is up against a dangerous new outlaw Rana (Randeep Hooda), who will stop at nothing to rule the city.

3. Antim: The Final Truth (ZEE5)

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is the official adaption of the hit Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. It follows the story of Rahul (Aayush Sharma), a youngster from a small-town, who ends up becoming one of the most dreaded land mafias in Pune. But in his journey to the top, he ends up making many new enemies and breaking the law. Who will catch up with him first – his crimes, his past or the law of the land?

4. Sultan [Amazon Prime Video]

Sultan is an inspiring sports drama that takes us on an emotional journey through the life of Sultan Ali Khan (played by Salman Khan). Set in the colorful backdrop of Haryana, Sultan Ali Khan is talented yet aimless wrestler who discovers his passion for the sport when he falls in love with Aarfa (played by Anushka Sharma), an accomplished wrestler herself. Determined to win Aarfa’s heart and prove himself, Sultan embarks on a rigorous training regime and sets his sights on becoming a wrestling champion. As Sultan rises through the ranks and achieves fame, the film portrays the challenges he faces, both on and off the wrestling mat. The Sultan’s journey is not without obstacles, as he grapples with self-doubt, injury, and personal setbacks. The film also delves into the importance of self-belief, discipline, and the power of resilience.

5. Bajrangi Bhaijaan [Amazon Prime Video]

This heartwarming film starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Harshaali Malhotra in lead roles, tells the story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, also known as Bajrangi (played by Salman Khan), a devout Hindu and ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman. The narrative unfolds when Bajrangi encounters a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl named Munni (played by Harshaali Malhotra) who accidentally gets separated from her mother in India. Touched by her innocence and determined to reunite her with her family, Bajrangi embarks on a remarkable journey across borders and hurdles. The film highlights the power of love, humanity, and the strength of human connections beyond borders.

