September seems to be a highly exciting month for viewers as it has a variety of content, ranging from a murder mystery to a heartfelt, slice of life drama to an action-packed entertainer. Here are the shows and films you can watch across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video India, and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jaane Jaan- Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat team up for Sujoy Ghosh’s mysterious directorial that promises to be a cracker of a whodunit. It’s all set to stream on the OTT platform from September 21, which also happens to be Khan’s 43rd birthday.

Neeyat- Amazon Prime Video

It streamed from September 1. The murder mystery features an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan along with Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Haddi- Zee5

Directed by the talented debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, this hard-hitting noir revenge drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyapin lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios, Haddi will stream from September 7.

The Freelancer- Disney Plus Hotstar

This is an espionage thriller that stars Mohit Raina, Manjari Fadnnis, and John Kokken. It has been streaming on Disney Hotstar since September 1.

Friday Night Plan- Netflix

That unbreakable bond is precisely what audiences will witness in the upcoming film Friday Night Plan. This unforgettable journey of love and laughter has been directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar , Excel Entertainment. Dive into a world of misadventures as the film streamed on Netflix from 1 September, 2023.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story- SonyLIV

The show titled ‘Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi’ is based on the book titled ‘Reporter ki Diary’ by journalist Sanjay Singh. Telgi was convicted of printing counterfeit stamp paper and was jailed for 13 years. It streamed from September 1.

Jailer- Amazon Prime Video

The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son’s world, Muthuvel’s determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path. Can he overcome his grief and emerge victorious in this pursuit of justice? It streams on Amazon from September 7.

Bambai Meri Jaan- Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar and brings under one umbrella, versatile and talented actors such as Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur. The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across multiple Indian languages