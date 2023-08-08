Directed by the talented debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, this hard-hitting noir revenge drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyapin lead roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios, Haddi will drop on ZEE5 soon.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ is an enthralling crime revenge drama that showcases the prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters – Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman, demonstrating his remarkable versatility.The first look from the movie which was unveiled last year garnered rave reviews, generating immense excitement among the audience. As this highly anticipated film gears up for its exclusive release on ZEE5, today’s announcement unveils a new look from the movie, undoubtedly delighting and captivating theviewers yet again.

Haddi will be available to its viewers in Hindi, exclusively on ZEE5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we constantly strive to live up to our consumer’s expectations. Our viewers love thrillers and crime-dramas with unique stories. ‘Haddi’ is one such story that delves into the heart of the country’s dark criminal chain, backed by a compelling storyline and unforgettable characters. We are confident that this film will stand out with exceptional performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap. Their raw intensity and depth will make this film a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Producer Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared his excitement to present “Haddi” on ZEE5, “The gripping crime drama features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an unprecedented performance portraying a complex role. The film’s exploration of vengeance, violence, and power promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling narrative.”

Anandita Studios Spokesperson said, “Haddi is a dream debut project for us at Anandita Studios and special thanks to Shariq Patel and Sumit Khurana from Zee Studios, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and all the other talented actors of the movie for their faith and belief in our vision to attempt and pull off such a challenging and bold subject. Apart from the entertainment value and Nawazuddin portraying the role of a transgender for the first time on screen, the film also talks about an important issue that needs to be told. We have worked very hard on the movie and small-small details regarding the transgender community, costumes, etc. We are eagerly looking forward to showcase the film to the audience”

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma said, “Haddi circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that ‘Haddi’ exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience on ZEE5.”