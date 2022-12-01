From Karan Arjun to Darr, blockbusters Ajay Devgn said no to in his career

Riding high on the success of his recently released film, Drishyam 2, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has again proven that he knows the key to success and he does not need any extravagant preparations or a huge budget for the same. Drishyam 2 has emerged as one of the biggest hits this year, clocking a steady and solid number at the box office. It has also given the actor a much-needed comeback on the big screen. Notably, as it is pretty evident that Ajay Devgn is quite selective about choosing his films, there is also a long list of films that were turned down by the Golmaal actor, however, those went on to become big hits. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh were the ones who bagged the films after Devgn rejected them.

Check the names of some of those films.

Darr (1993)

How can one forget Shah Rukh Khan‘s mind-blowing performance in a negative character? Notably, the role was earlier offered to Aamir Khan who opted out due to some other commitments. It was then Yash Chopra decided to cast Ajay Devgn for the role, however, as again turned down as the Singham actor was busy shooting and couldn’t respond back.

Karan Arjun (1995)

The iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan created magic on the big screen as Karan and Arjun in Rakesh Roshan‘s 1995 film, Karan Arjun. However, not many know that Roshan initially wanted Ajay Devgn to play the role of Karan. However, due to creative differences, Devgn was dropped and the role was bagged by none other than Salman Khan.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

One of the best-known films of Srk’s career, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a favourite among many, especially the 90s kids. Well, one cannot imagine anyone else playing the role of ‘Rahul’. Though you may not know that the role was initially offered to Ajay Devgn, however, he rejected the same due to some personal reasons.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Thanks to his strong performance in films like Tanhaji and Singham, there is no doubt in it that Ajay Devgn is perfect for the role of a Maratha. However, not many know that the actor once rejected to play the role of Peshwa Bajirao I in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama film, Bajirao Mastani. As per reports, due to some issues with terms and conditions, Ajay refused to work and the role went to Ranveer Singh who aced the character perfectly.

Padmaavat (2018)

Another period drama film, Padmaavat took actor Ranveer Singh to the top level as his role as Alauddin Khilji received massive praise from fans and critics. However, the role was earlier offered to Ajay Devgn who refused due to date issues.

