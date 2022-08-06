From Kai Po Che to Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: Abhishek Kapoor's top movies to watch on his birthday

Abhishek Kapoor is the cousin of actor Tusshar Kapoor and producer Ektaa Kapoor. He has been making films since 2006 and best known for Rock On and Kai Po Che, and many other films.

Born on 6 August 1971, Indian film director and producer Abhishek Kapoor has entertained his viewers through various successful Bollywood movies, like Kedarnath and Rock On. He started his career in 1996 as an actor in the movie Uff Yeh Mohabbat. Abhishek Kapoor directed his first movie Aaryan in 2006. His latest movie Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui hit theatres last year. He has also established the production company Guy in Sky Pictures (India). Abhishek Kapoor is the cousin of actor Tusshar Kapoor and producer Ektaa Kapoor. He is married to Swedish actor and model Pragya Yadav. The couple have two children.

On his special day, let’s have a look at some of the masterpieces Abhishek Kapoor has given to audiences:

Kai Po Che (2013)

This story revolves around three best friends: Ishan, Omi and Govind. The plot is inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s famous novel The Three Mistakes Of My Life. In Kai Po Che, the three friends open a store for sport goods and cricket coaching. Each friend goes on to pursue their own dream, but some unexpected things happen, which change their lives forever. This Abhishek Kapoor directorial marked Sushant Singh Rajput's Hindi film debut.

Starring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao

Rock On (2008)

The musical tale revolves around four young and wild guys who have a band named ‘Magik’. The band members reunite years later and decide to pursue success once again. Abhishek Kapoor's Rock On was much appreciated for its music.

Starring: Prachi Desai , Farhan Akhtar, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli Arjun Rampal

Fitoor (2016)

This romantic flick, based on Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, narrates the relationship between Noor, a young Kashmiri guy, his muse Firdaus and the mysterious Begum.

Starring: Aditya Roy Kapur , Katrina Kaif, Tabu

Kedarnath (2018)

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, this tale is about a reserved Muslim boy Mansoor who drops pilgrims to their destinations. His world changes when he meets the beautiful and rebellious Mukku, and they both fall in love with each other.

Starring: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Shivam Gaur

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Manu, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, falls in love with young Zumba teacher Maanvi in this romantic drama. Everything goes well until a revelation leads to a rift between the lovebirds.

Starring: Ayushman Khurana , Vaani Kapoor, Kanwaljeet Singh

So, these were some of the top movies by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor. Which one will you check out first?

