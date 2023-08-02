Vegan influencer Zhanna Samsonova passed away at 39 allegedly after following raw vegan diet for a decade. According to reports, her mother has said Zhanna’s died due to ‘cholera-like infection’

Here are some Bollywood actors that are vegans or have opted to go green to prevent animal cruelty:

John Abraham

While speaking to Shilpa Shetty for her talk show, the actor revealed, “I am trying to replace all dairy products. I anyways, don’t eat butter, cheese milk. Also he stopped eating eggs for a very long time. I am not proclaiming that I am a vegan or vegetarian but I am trying it as a moral decision because of animal cruelty. I am trying to reduce as much as I can. I have bajra, jowar, roti. Have pearl millet and sorghum bread, and finger millet in your diet. yes, simple. that’s the farmer’s life.”

Sonakshi Sinha

Not only in terms of diet, she’s a vegan when when it comes to shopping as she urges consumers to buy animal-free products. She too strives for eradication of animal cruelty. “Cows and buffaloes are intelligent, emotional animals who mourn the loss of and separation from loved ones, so I choose vegan leather and other compassionate materials when I shop,” the actress said. “Through this campaign with PETA India, I hope to inspire more people to keep fashion fun, not grisly, by wearing vegan,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Alia Bhatt

The actress too became a vegan in 2020and believes that vegetarian food is a way to a healthy life. She also has an animal charity organization CoExist that works towards the welfare of stray animals in India.

R. Madhavan

He’s touted to be the first celebrity to go vegan. Madhavan has been a long-time supporter of PETA and has previously appeared in a pro-vegetarian print ad for the group.