Hindi Cinema has evolved. Times have changed. OTT has revolutionized the space of content. Right? Mostly. We still have to deal with the horror of watching leading ladies reduced to ashes and alluring showpieces to make way for our bronzed, blistering heroes, for whom the definition of heroism and machoism is still skewed (and sorry but sick too). The examples are hundreds and thousands but we have chosen to reflect on eight instances when the actresses were nothing more than props in films that they couldn’t easily said no to, box-office success or not.

Ayesha Takia- Wanted (2009)

Ayesha Takia is a fine actor and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Dor is a testimony to it. Every actor yearns for that one bona-fide blockbuster that can help them run their kitchens. Takia came onboard for Prabhu Deva’s Wanted. The leading man was Salman Khan, and the film came out when he was at his worst, with over six disasters behind him even he may have forgotten. It was a vehicle solely designed to renew his celluloid aura and it did. As for Takia, who played Janhvi, sorry who?

Chitrangda Singh- Desi Boyz (2011)

Another actor not getting the roles she deserves. She was fabulous and fascinating in Sudhir Mishra’s pulsating Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi. Mishra has extracted the best out of her in other titles like Inkaar and Yeh Saali Zindagi. Rohit Dhawan brought out the worst. A film that has Boyz in the moniker can do little justice to its ladies. More than Deepika Padukone, it was Chitrangda Singh who suffered a raw, stale, soulless deal out of this ultra-male strip show. In a scene straight out of the now extinct Good Boy Bad Boy, she promises to take off one piece of her clothing for every right answer given by her student Akshay Kumar. Titillation never felt more awkward and annoying.

Kajal Aggarwal- Singham (2011)

It was mostly a show-reel of Ajay Devgn’s biceps and chest and Prakash Raj’s nostrils. Rohit Shetty disagrees that his films leave out actresses. He sites examples of Chennai Express and Golmaal 3. Fair enough. Here, there’s no possibility of defense as the filmmaker is too busy making his hero and villain attack each other with one punchline after another. Who needs a lady then?

Katrina Kaif- Dhoom 3 (2013)

If you think Abhishek Bachchan, the actor who has featured in all the three films of the franchise, was neglected at the altar of Aamir Khan’s superstardom, Katrina Kaif received worse. Barring two songs, sorry three, she’s barely there. Poor soul doesn’t even know the man she loves has a twin brother and what troubles the duo has caused in the U.S. On Koffee With Karan Season 4, when Karan Johar asked Ayan Mukerji about the one rumour he believed was true, he quipped, “That Katrina Kaif was in Dhoom 3.” Hahaha.

Jacqueline Fernandez- Kick (2014)

The actress has a blazing screen presence that works for most. She plays to her strengths and dances like a dream in one bit of this film. Sadly, the makers are content. It’s hard to argue if she can act or not, unless she’s thrown into something that makes her struggle and gasp like a fish out of water. If only filmmakers didn’t think about cash flowing like water at the box-office.

Sara Ali Khan- Simmba (2018)

Rohit Shetty occupies yet another spot. Sara Ali Khan had precisely two songs in the film and some utterly forgettable dialogues delivered with as much impact as Bill Gates’ cameo in Half Girlfriend. Of course, this was an extension of the filmmaker’s cop universe that united Simmba and Singham, taken ahead by Sooryavanshi. Who needs Sara then?

Vaani Kapoor- War (2019)

She was impressive in her debut in Shuddh Desi Romance. She tried her best in Befikre. One succeeded, one sank. This one reached the shore safe and sound, and even successful. But the girl is killed even before her character was born. Again, a film about machoism and manliness. About Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. About a protégé worshipping his master. It’s filled with meta-ness. So what if Vaani’s role is a mess?

Kiara Advani- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

This one was the saving grace for Bollywood this year. But it cannot escape the criticism of reducing its leading lady to play hide and seek for almost the entire film. Anees Bazmee allows Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav to spearhead the farcical proceedings. The makers may have unintentionally forgotten about Advani midway it seems, since she was so busy hiding.

