Mason Currey, author of ‘Daily Rituals: How Artists Work,’ describes how artists walk their minds through several self-imposed obstacles and follow premeditated daily rituals to get done the work they love to do. Showcasing something similar of sorts, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta, known for advertising the rich fusion trend through her clothes, shared snippets from a day in her life through her Instagram Stories. Gupta, who has been advocating for a healthy lifestyle since years, shared one such day in her life.

‘A day in Miss Gupta’s life’

Based on a series of Instagram Stories put by the designer on her social media account, Gupta started her yoga at 7 am. Next up, she had her breakfast at 8:30 am. The first meal comprised a fried egg on a moong dal chilla, which she tried with some guacamole. In one of her nightly stories, she said, “I’d just like to walk everywhere. Better for my brain and heart.”

Since the stories are available for 24-hour period, they couldn’t be accessed later.

However, this is not the first time that Masaba has provided a sneak-peak into her indigenously crafted routine. In the past, she also shared that she consumes a spoonful of ghee and hot water for its numerous benefits. As part of her healthy routine, she takes two soaked walnuts and five almonds on an empty stomach every day.

Talking about her diet in an AMA on Instagram, the designer revealed that she practises intermittent fasting and prefers two large meals a day. Another morning ritual that she swears by as a hack for puffy under eyes is applying potato juice to them.

Masaba also shared her no-sugar cleanse diet post-marriage where she stayed off refined sugar for 30 days and shared her learnings. One of the major takeaways included, ‘Sugar triggers acne, so going off sugar is helpful for the skin’, ‘sleeping on time’, and ‘stay cool and remain cold when and where needed’.

About Masaba

The 33-year-old designer is renowned for demonstrating the origins of a vibrant cultural identity passed down from her father, legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Viv Richards and mother, Indian actress Neena Gupta. Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in January this year.