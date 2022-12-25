From Home Alone to Klaus: A look at some of best films to watch on Christmas

Deck them halls and jingle them bells because it is finally the Christmas season. Entering that time of the year when the world falls in love and we are surrounded by presents, the holiday season is best cherished with your loved ones. Stepping into the holiday season is truly the best time of the year. And nothing beats the vibe that a Christmas theme film creates. While movies revolving around the Christmas theme are loved all-round the year, they are truly the guilty pleasure of movie buffs during the holiday season. Therefore, we have pulled together some of the top Christmas movies:

Home Alone

If Chris Columbus’ Home Alone doesn’t top your list to binge-watch during the holiday season, then you cannot call yourself a movie buff. Taking a less sentimental approach, writer John Hughes truly gave us an all-time classic. Revolving around the tale of an eight-year-old, Home Alone features Macaulay Culkin, who’s left alone by his family during Christmas, tackling bungling burglars. And honestly, you can enjoy this any time of the year.

Klaus

The clever reimagining of Santa’s origin story, Klaus is just the treat for all the animation lovers out there this holiday season. Considered one of the best movies from Netflix’s defunct animation section, Klaus features beautiful hand-drawn animation and a humorous, heartwarming narrative, which instantly makes it the candidate for holiday classic status. It must be noted that Klaus has garnered 8.1 on IMDb, which is more than Home Alone’s 7.7 ratings.

The Christmas Chronicles

The concept of the Christmas Chronicles is truly every child’s wildest dream. Clay Kaytis’ adventure comedy movie exhibits two siblings ending up hopping into Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve and ending up putting Christmas morning in danger by crashing the sleigh. To know what happens next you must watch the film, but remember Kurt Russell as Santa is truly the best part of the entire movie.

The Polar Express

Yet another animated film on the list. Don’t we all just love The Polar Express? Robert Zemeckis’ film stands tall on the list of movies that you can enjoy with your kids. Plus one can never go wrong with Tom Hanks’ indulgence in the movie. Based on a 1985 children’s book with the same name, The Polar Express revolves around a young boy embarking on a train journey on Christmas Eve, where he learns about bravery, friendship and the spirit of Christmas.

The Holiday

How can we end the Christmas binge-watch list without a romantic film, when it is finally the mistletoe season? Slightly unrealistic, but incredibly one of the sweetest rom-com The Holiday revolves around finding love on Christmas. Helmed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday features Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, who essayed one of the best and the most charming performances of their careers. Just a suggestion: keep your hot chocolate and fussy blankets ready while watching the film.

