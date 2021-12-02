Those who have been die hard fans of the movie Home Alone, can now live their dreams by staying out at the McCallister house this holiday season. Check details

Christmas is around the corner and many of us must be planning what to do or how to have the best sleepover for kids as well as young children. In a surprising turn of events, the real-life house that featured in the hit film Home Alone will be available on Airbnb for a night's stay.

If Home Alone has been your favourite Christmas film, and staying in that luxurious house was your wish on your bucket list, then your wish could come true.

Those who have been die hard fans of the movie Home Alone, can now live their dreams by staying out at the McCallister house this holiday season. Taking to their social media handle, Airbnb made the announcement by stating that it is renting out the iconic home from the much talked about 1990’s film.

“Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders)," Airbnb said on Instagram. See the announcement here:



According to a Daily Mail report, the massive house, which is located in Chicago, will be available for booking from 7 December. For a night's stay, the charges will be $25 (approximately Rs 1,874). Those who book their stay, will be able to spend time on 12 December only, as per reports. The booking is available for a maximum of four guests. Meanwhile, the guests will be welcomed by actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin Macallister's (essayed by Macaulay Culkin) older brother Buzz. Ratray will be hosting the overnight stay in his childhood home.

This big advantage or gift is sure to give some of the world's most festive hotels a run for their money with fans running to book this home. Those planning to stay at the iconic house will witness all kinds of festive lights and a fully decked tree in the house. Along with that, guests will also watch a screening of the franchise's latest addition, which is titled as Home Sweet Home Alone.

Meanwhile, other perks in the package include eating the finest pizza in Chicago, a LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take home, a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese and booby traps to keep bad guys away.