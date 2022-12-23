There is no denying the fact that the holiday season is all about being with your family, lots of desserts, presents and of course, love. No wonder that innumerable movies revolving around the Christmas season also incorporate the theme of romance in it. Courtesy to the various OTT platforms we get to witness such an amazing variety of content. Moreover, the only thing more romantic than rain is snow, and thankfully holiday season abounds in it. As Christmas is just around the corner the time is simply perfect to binge-watch a romantic Christmas film. And hence we have pulled together a list of some of the best Christmas romantic movies on Netflix:

Midnight at The Magnolia

Best friends pretending to be in love simply makes the impeccable recipe for a classic holiday movie with a romantic ending. Max McGuire’s Midnight At The Magnolia includes everything to make singles miss their partners. Essaying the character of Maggie and Jake, Natalie Hall and Evan Williams fake being a couple for their families, after being dumped by their partners. But what follows is love, chaos, and everything in between.

The Holiday

While slightly unrealistic, it is one of the sweetest romantic comedies that you will ever come across. After all, it features two of the best actresses in Hollywood- Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, who gave one of their best and the most charming performances of their careers for Nancy Meyers’ 2006 release. Essaying the roles of two women troubled with the guy- problems, they end up swapping their homes and eventually falling in love with local guys.

Holidate

Frustrated with being single on holidays, this cheeky romantic comedy exhibits two strangers Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, who decide to be each-others platonic plus ones. Are you wondering what the problem is? Well, they end up falling in love. Helmed by John Whitesell, Holidate is among the most-watched movies on Netflix.

Christmas Inheritance

Featuring Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy, and Michael Xavier, Christmas Inheritance revolves around an heiress, who is challenged by her dad that to be the CEO of his business, she must deliver a special Christmas card to her father’s former partner in Snow Falls. But she gets stranded at the inn in a town due to a snowstorm. She eventually discovers the true miracle of Christmas and falls in love.

The Princess Switch

Yet another most-watched franchise on Netflix, The Princess Switch is all about the confusion and mix-up between two identical women, one of whom is a duchess. All in all the movie is extremely Christmassy and feel-good, such that you might end up watching on a loop. Moreover, it should be on your must-watch romantic movie list.

