Randeep Hooda turns 46 today, on 20th August. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, Hooda has spent time in middle-eastern countries like Libya and Iraq. Known for his stellar performances, Randeep Hooda made his debut in the film industry with the 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. His debut movie was critically acclaimed and received BAFTA and Golden Globes nominations. Following this, he joined Naseeruddin Shah's theatre troupe to master the craft of acting. In 2005, he was featured in Ram Gopal Varma's D. Some of his other notable works include Kick, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Highway, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and Murder 3.

He also featured in Sarabjit, a film in which he shed 30 kilos and gained back 20 kilos all in a year. Randeep Hooda won many accolades for his hard work. In 2020, he marked his debut in the OTT space with Netflix's Extraction, where he played the role of Saju.

Here is a list of Randeep Hooda's top movies as the actor celebrates his 46th birthday:

1. Monsoon Wedding (2001)

Directed by Mira Nair, the film was released in 2001 and boasted of a stellar star cast. Hooda essayed the role of Rahul Chadha in this Golden Globes-nominated comedy-drama.

2. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster (2011)

Randeep Hooda played the role of a gangster in Tigmanshu Dhulia's 2011 directorial project. The film also featured Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill in the lead roles. Hooda's portrayal of a gangster who falls in love with a married woman was widely appreciated and loved by the audience.

3. Highway (2014)

Considered to be one of his best works, Highway was directed by Imtiaz Ali and featured Alia Bhatt alongside Randeep Hooda. According to reports, to do justice to his role as a cold and distant kidnapper, Hooda did not speak to Alia Bhatt for 25 days. Highway turned out to be a great hit.

4. Main Aur Charles (2015)

Main Aur Charles was released in 2015. The film was inspired by real-life events and Hooda played the role of real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Richa Chadha and Adil Hussain also played pivotal roles.

5. Sarabjit (2016)

Released in 2016, the film included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha, and Darshan Kumar as well. Randeep Hooda essayed the role of Sarabjit, a prisoner in Pakistan who was later executed on the charges of alleged terrorism. Hooda's stunning transformation garnered praise.

