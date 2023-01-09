KUTTEY is gearing up for a January release and fans can not keep calm for the film to hit theaters. The makers are all set to host a music launch event of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial KUTTEY and are all set to celebrate the music of the film. The ‘महफ़िल – E – KHAAS’ music event is to boost the ever-rising anticipation of the caper thriller film with a grand music launch event in the city. The event is all set to see the presence of all the cast and is considered to be a promising musical extravaganza.

Aptly named as ‘महफ़िल – E – KHAAS’, The special musical event is organized for unveiling the songs from the film. Curated by Varun Grover, the concert is held at Sun and Sand, Juhu. The songs that will be performed on 10th January are Bekaraan, by Vishal Bhardwaj from the film 7 Khoon Maaf. The 2nd performance is Azaadi, a poetry by Gulzar saab, from the film KUTTEY. The 3rd song is Namak Ishq Ka, sung by Rekha Bhardwaj from the film Omkara. The 4th song is for Aasmaan by Rekha Ji, the song’s name is KUTTEY from the film KUTTEY. The 5th song is for Tabu by Rekha Bhardwaj. The songs are Paani Paani Rey, Ek Wo Din, Rone do from the film Maachis, Chachi 420, Maqbool. The 6th song is for Arjun by Vishal Bhardwaj, which is Dil toh bacha hai hi from the film Ishqiya. And 7th is for Radhika & Shardul by Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj from the film Kaminey.

Moreover, while the audience has already experienced two chartbuster songs from the film, Phir dan te dan and Awaara dogs, the remaining songs are all set to be unveiled at the music launch event. Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.

