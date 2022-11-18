From GodFather to Sardar: OTT releases of this week

It won’t be wrong to say that November is loaded with great entertainers to keep you hooked to your screens during cold nights. From Monica O, My Darling to Mukhbir and Tanaav, last week kept us all on the edge of our seats with intense thriller content on various OTT platforms. However, this week is all set to woo the audience with some hair-raising actioners. Web series enthusiasts and movie buffs are surely in for a treat this week. Leaving you in the dilemma of where to start, stars like Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Karthi, Jason Momoa, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi among others are coming on your screens this week to keep you enthralled. Therefore, without any further ado let’s dive deep into the OTT releases of this week:

Slumberland

For the first time, handsome hunk Jason Momoa is all set to entertain the fans in his comic avatar. The American fantasy drama Slumberland is helmed by Francis Lawrence and is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winson McCay. Apart from Momoa, the adventure film features Marlow Barkley and Kyle Chandler in prominent roles. Slumberland will premiere on 18 November on Netflix.

Sardar

After entertaining the audiences on the big screen, garnering whopping numbers at the box office, and keeping the critics on their toes, Tamil superstar Karthi’s thriller Sardar is all set to reach every household on 18 November, as you can enjoy the P.S Mithran directorial on streaming platform Aha. Apart from Karthi, the movie also features Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Panday in prominent roles.

GodFather

Need we say more? Megastar Chiranjeevi is geared up to make his way to the small screens, after his much-hyped theatrical release. Well, on 19 November you are up for a double treat, as along with megastar Chiranjeevi, superstar Salman Khan is also essaying a special role in the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. And of course who can forget lady superstar Nayanthara? The movie, which will air on Netflix, also features Satyadev, Murali Sharma, and Sunil in prominent roles.

Dharavi Bank

Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are coming along with an action-packed web series featuring a face-off between mafia king Thalaivan and JCP Jayant Gavaskar. Set in Mumbai’s Dharavi, the MX Player series centres around a cop’s crackdown on the crime nexus in the area. Helmed by Samit Kakkad, Dharavi Bank Also features Sonali Kulkarni and will premiere on 19 November.

