Mukesh Chhabra is one of biggest casting directors our film industry has seen. Not only has he cast some of the biggest actors who were at their rawest but to date he gives a chance to fresh talent from all walks of life. To make a film or a Web series, there are so many components that we must get right. From filmmaking to scripting to talent’s performance, everything should be sought after. But one thing that plays the most important role in doing justice to the film and the characters written is the casting of the film.

And to do so, Mukesh Chhabra’s potential to identify the right talent for a particular character, his ability to analyse a script, his in-depth knowledge of the acting industry, and his apt casting makes him the dream man of Bollywood. Mukesh Chhabra’s prolific understanding of what a script requires and what actor fits the face of the character plays a crucial part. As an audience, we have seen him delivering mastery in films, that he has worked on, such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal, and Super 30 amongst many others.

Here are the top 5 films that Mukesh Chhabra has done absolute justice in terms of casting:

Chhichhore:

This 2019 coming of age comedy drama was one of the biggest hits in our cinema saw that year and every single actor from the cast, from Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin amongst many had delivered a top-notch performance. It was due to Mukesh’s sharp casting we saw a great film that year.

Gangs of Wasseypur 1 & 2:

This particular film stands alone as one of the few whose characters are still remembered by the audience. Everything about the film, from its narrative to direction to performance has been iconic, but it is time and again claimed that what these actors did with the ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ franchise, no other actor could have pulled off a role like that. It was certainly Mukesh Chhabra’s caliber to find these hidden gems and position them well into these characters, eventually becoming one of the reasons why this franchise is a big hit.

Super 30:

Where the world would have never imagined for Hrithik Roshan to play the role of a Bihar native, it was Mukesh Chhabra who envisioned that he can pull off the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician from Patna, India. Eventually, the film was a blockbuster hit and every single actor who was a part of this film hit a chord high with their careers too, one great example being Mrunal Thakur.

Dangal:

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is one of the biggest hits India has seen in decades until recently. So certainly, the casting for the film took months of search and research to get Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as Geeta and Babita on board. Along with that, came in several other actors who played the role of their brothers and family members, whom Mukesh Chhabra had cast. It was his ace game which got these actors on board and we got to see Dangal for what it was.

Kai Po Che:

Starring Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao, and Amit Sadh, Kai Po Che was one of the exceptional directions we saw. While the script and filmography stood strong, it was the actor’s performance that made a huge impact in front of the audience. Mukesh Chhabra brought the director’s vision to reality and gave Indian cinema some of the most talented actors through his vigilant casting.

