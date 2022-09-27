Locations play a very crucial role in deciding the theme and mood of any film or show. Be it stunning or seedy, grand or gritty, they carry any piece of work as responsibly as the actors that inhabit them. Netflix has multiple titles that can make you pack your bags and plan a trip with your friends to the locations these shows have been shot at. From Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to Aranyak, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Little Things, the names are aplenty.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a dark humour mixed with thrilling elements. The series is set in the fictional town of Onkara, but shot all over India — Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh. It features the stunning city of Bhopal with its beautiful lakes, rich architectural heritage lining, making for a delightful view. The Omkareshwar temple and many other centuries-old temples lined on the banks of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh are a complete visual treat.

Aranyak

The mystery thriller Aranyak is set in a peaceful Himalayan town in India, a location shrouded in dark, deep pine trees, enticing as most mountain towns are. It is set in the lovely, fictitious village of Sironha, which is nestled in the snow capped highlands of Kasauli and Manali, H.P. It is surrounded by a charming cafe, classic mountain taverns, and cozy mountain cottages that are rendered lovelier by the smoke rising from their stone chimneys

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh showcase the essence of friendship and plan a jungle safari to Jawai, the hills of leopards, in the Pali district in Rajasthan which is among the very few places in India where you can easily admire these fantastic animals. A picturesque area that is also home to other wild animals and various migratory birds. The area is rich in prairies, riverbeds, and pastures.

Decoupled

The story highlights a rich-leisure married couple falling out of love and planning to celebrate the Decoupling Party in Goa to formally announce their separation. Apart from celebrating their separation, the beauty of Goa, the coastal paradise with its beautiful beaches and amazing nightlife can be a good visual tour to your eyes

Little Things

Featuring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the show explores the live-in couples subculture in semi-modern India. The final season of the series is filmed in Kerala and features Kerala’s waterfalls, beach, museums, temples, churches, and synagogue, among others.

