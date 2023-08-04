There are many films across the globe that deal with science and atom bombs and other complexities of the subject, all impressive and ingenious. The recent and most popular example is of course Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which released on July 21 to glowing reviews and collections. There are a lot of other names too. The first name that can be spoken about is A Beautiful Mind that came out in 2001. It was a biography on the mathematician John Nash. It talks about an asocial scientist and the chaos his life gets into post an assignment on cryptography.

In Fat Man and Little Boy, which came out in 1989, there was J. Robert Oppenheimer too, played by Dwight Schultz. It’s about two men who embark on a secret mission but clash too often.

In 2015’s The Man Who Knew Infinity, actor Dev Patel essayed the role of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. It’s not just a film about science and mathematics, but prejudice, greed, and even hope.

In Dr. Strangelove, all the way back in 1964, an American general invites chaos and catastrophe after an order for an attack on the Soviet Union. The film by Stanley Kubrick has been able to stand the test of time even 6 decades later.

The Theory of Everything talks about brilliance, companionship, and love, not just science and intelligence. It’s based on the inspiring life of the ingenious English theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and author Stephen Hawking who suffered from cerebral palsy and yet commanded immense respect across the globe for his tireless work.

Oppenheimer trivia

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone, who is known for making a cult classic in the form of Platoon, admitted that he turned down the offer of making a movie on J. Robert Oppenheimer. The director-writer said that he believed it would be impossible to make a movie about the theoretical physicist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’, in the current climate.

Calling Oppenheimer, a ‘classic’, Stone tweeted, “I sat through 3 hours of ‘Oppenheimer,’ gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered and fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it.”