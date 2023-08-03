Entertainment

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: DYK Oliver Stone was supposed to make movie on the ‘father of the atomic bomb’?

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy in the titular role

FP Staff Last Updated:August 03, 2023 13:55:22 IST
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: DYK Oliver Stone was supposed to make movie on the ‘father of the atomic bomb’?

The Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone, who is known for making a cult classic in the form of Platoon, admitted that he turned down the offer of making a movie on J. Robert Oppenheimer. The director-writer said that he believed it would be impossible to make a movie about the theoretical physicist and ‘father of the atomic bomb’, in the current climate.

Calling Oppenheimer, a ‘classic’, Stone tweeted, “I sat through 3 hours of ‘Oppenheimer,’ gripped by Chris Nolan’s narrative. His screenplay is layered and fascinating. Familiar with the book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, I once turned the project down because I couldn’t find my way to its essence. Nolan has found it.”

He added, “His direction is mind-boggling and eye-popping as he takes reams of incident and cycles it into an exciting torrent of action inside all the talk. Each actor is a surprise to me, especially Cillian Murphy, whose exaggerated eyes here feel normal playing a genius like Oppenheimer. ‘Oppenheimer’ is a classic, which I never believed could be made in this climate.”

Writer Paul Schrader, who wrote the iconic, Taxi Driver, called Oppenheimer, “the best, most important film of this century”. He wrote on Facebook, “The best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be ‘Oppenheimer’. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the door off the hinges.”

Published on: August 03, 2023 13:55:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Oppenheimer movie review: Christopher Nolan & Cillian Murphy deliver a riveting story of the American genius
Entertainment

Oppenheimer movie review: Christopher Nolan & Cillian Murphy deliver a riveting story of the American genius

Before Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan worked together in Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Dunkirk (2017)

Why Oppenheimer opened bigger than Barbie in India reversing global trend, and what Barbenheimer success means
Entertainment

Why Oppenheimer opened bigger than Barbie in India reversing global trend, and what Barbenheimer success means

Barbie strikes serious conversation on a subject deemed frivolous, Oppenheimer crafts intriguing drama out of a sombre story