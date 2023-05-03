From Devi to Nayak, Al posters of Satyajit Ray's masterpieces will make your day

It was legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s 102nd birth anniversary on 2 May, 2023. Apart from being one of the world’s finest directors, Ray donned several hats of a producer, screenwriter, composer as well as graphic designer. From designing book covers to illustrating comics and magazines, Satyajit Ray had established himself as a promising illustrator in advertising way before creating wonders in the celluloid world. While tributes poured in for the maestro on his big day, digital media firm – The Paperclip shared a bunch of AI-generated images that reimagined film posters of Ray.

The AI-created posters, which included films such as Charulata, Devi, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Jalsaghar, Nayak, Pather Panchali, Pratidwandi and Sonar Kella, however invoked mixed reactions from internet users.

A person appreciated the AI interpretation saying, “Very vivid ones…still… Pratiddwandi my choice….” while another said, “Wow…that’s really very interesting interpretation of the maestro’s movie posters but I loved AI interpretation of Goopy & Bagha”

Wow…that's really very interesting interpretation of the maestro's movie posters 👌 but I loved AI interpretation of Goopy & Bagha 🤩😍 — Kabi Ranjan (@meinhunkabi) May 2, 2023

On the other hand, a section of users seemed unhappy with the AI-made pictures. An account commented, “Perhaps a little unfair. Ray was a trained illustrator and created great posters. Worth trying with some other directors.” An individual said, “The only thing it proves is that AI has still a long way to go before it can even think of replacing the creativity and the imagination of maestros like Ray.”

Perhaps a little unfair. Ray was a trained illustrator and created great posters. Worth trying with some other directors. — Aunindyo Chakravarty (@AunindyoC) May 2, 2023

The only thing it proves is that AI has still a long way to go before it can even think of replacing the creativity and the imagination of Maestros like Ray — Dipayan Das (@dip_zeus) May 2, 2023

A few others, however, asked the digital media company to try posters of Ray’s other prolific films like Hirak Rajar Deshe. One of them wrote, “Let’s have Hirak Rajar Desh e please.”

Let's have Hirak Rajar Desh e please — Trinanjan Chakraborty (@TrinanjanChakr4) May 2, 2023

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan also marked the occasion with a throwback photo of him sharing the frame with Ray. The black and white picture showed Big B reading a note while the masterful director watched him intently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrxKqWSNPbL

The veteran actor captioned the picture saying, “With the Great man himself. Satyajit Ray or as we all called him fondly MANEK Da… the closest I ever got to have the privilege of working with him… in remembrance … on his birth anniversary May 2nd.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.