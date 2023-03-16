If you are a movie buff, here’s some good news for you! Netflix has announced a list of shows that will return for a third season. Taking to social media on 14 March, the OTT platform posted a video introducing the Indian productions that will be renewed for fresh seasons. The list includes some of Netflix’s top-rated web series such as Delhi Crime, reality TV show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and romcoms like Mismatched.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the OTT platform wrote, “It’s time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season! A whole lot of twists, crime, drama and shway shway is coming our way.”

It’s time to spill and refill your coffee because our favourites are coming back for another season!

A whole lot of twists, crime, drama and shway shway is coming our way 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DrEV6uLIcO — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 14, 2023

Netflix also shared the video on YouTube and said, “They say the third time’s a charm and we took it seriously!” “Your favourite shows like Mismatched, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory & SHE return for a much awaited Season 3! Streaming soon, only on Netflix!”

Here’s a look at the series and shows that will return for Season 3:

Delhi Crime Season 3

The action-packed crime fiction stars Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the lead role. While the first season was based on 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the second part revolved around the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3

A reality TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives depicts the lives of star wives and follows the template of the popular ‘Real Housewives’ series. It has Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni) and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) in the lead. It aired its first season in 2020.

Kota Factory Season 3

‘Kota Factory’ shows the lives of students in Rajasthan’s Kota, who are hopeful about cracking the IIT-JEE entrance exam. The show was first released by The Viral Fever on YouTube and later gained popularity. Following the, Netflix bought its distribution rights.

Mismatched Season 3

Speaking about Mismatched, the sweet romantic comedy which stars Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf is set on a college campus. The series is an adaptation of 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. Rishi (Saraf), who believes in traditional ways of dating, falls for Dimple (Koli) – a gamer. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana Nipun Dharmadhikari, the story follows how Rishi eventually wants to get married to Dimple.

SHE Season 3

An Imtiaz Ali directorial, SHE revolves around a woman constable who goes undercover in order to bust an underworld gang. The crime drama stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma, Kishore, Vishwas Kini, among others.

