One can’t deny the fact that November has been extremely entertaining. From romantic dramas to gripping stories, the month has constantly kept us all on the edge of our seats. As we head towards the last week of November, OTT platforms are in no mood to disappoint binge watchers now. While last week kept us all hooked with several actioners by many biggies in the film industry, this week you are in for a variety of genres. Just a week after being entertained by superstars like Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Karthi, Jason Momoa, and Suniel Shetty among others, the weekend is bringing along movies like Chello Show and Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. Therefore, without further ado, let’s take a quick dive into the list of upcoming OTT releases this week:

Chello Show

Of course, we had to start with Pan Nalin’s masterpiece. If you haven’t watched it yet then don’t worry, as you can enjoy India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards on Netflix. You can watch the Hindi dubbing of the Gujarati film from 25 November. The movie, which revolves around the dreams of a nine-year-old boy, has already been screened at prestigious film festivals across the globe, including the Tribeca and Buenos Aires International Film Festivals.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist

After slaying the audiences with its big screen release, R Balki’s multi-starrer is all set to intrigue the audiences. Centered around a psychopath killer who murders only film critics, Chup features Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in prominent roles. The psychological thriller will premiere on Zee5 on 25 November.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Karan Tacker is all set to woo the audience in a uniform by essaying a power-packed performance in Neeraj Pandey’s crime drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Backed by Shital Bhatia, the series revolves around a righteous cop pursuing a merciless criminal in Bihar. You can enjoy the series on Netflix from 25 November.

Girls Hostel 3.0

After taking in an ample amount of intense drama, if you wish to switch to a chick flick and embark on an exciting ride, then tune in to Sony LIV on 25 November, as Hanish D Kalia is bringing along the third season of Girls Hostel. The new season of the much-loved hostel drama, features Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Simran Natekar, and Parul Gulati as prominent characters.

Meet Cute

Transporting the big message of we only fight with those we love and for what we love, Deepthi Gant’s Telugu anthology Meet Cute revolves around five lead characters, their accidental meetups and relationships. Backed by Nani, Meet Cute will air on Sony LIV on 25 November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.