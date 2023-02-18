The biggest of celebrities in the West have made a remarkable name for themselves. They enjoy huge popularity and fame across the globe. However, they could be just as vulnerable as anyone on this planet. Some have been brave enough to speak about their chronic ailments, some ailments were revealed by their families.

While Bruce Willis’ frontotemporal dementia was recently spoken about by his family, Angelina Jolie too spoke about her faulty BRCA1 gene. Here are some names and their ailments:

Bruce Willis- Frontotemporal dementia

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis’ family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behaviour, language and movement. Aphasia can be a symptom of it. The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as “an inevitable decline in functioning,” with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms.

Angelina Jolie- Faulty BRCA1 Gene

This is something that can create high risk of breast cancer, which led to the demise of the actress’ mother too. She opted for double mastectomy. When both breasts are removed, it is called a double (or bilateral) mastectomy. Double mastectomy is sometimes done as a risk-reducing (or preventive) surgery for women at very high risk for getting breast cancer, such as those with a BRCA gene mutation.

Charlie Sheen- HIV+

Back in 2015, Sheen spoke about the disease in an interview and said, “It’s a hard three letters to absorb. And then in 2017, after taking medications and treatment, he said, “I feel like I’m carrying the torch. For a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing.”

Lady Gaga- Fibromyalgia​

This global sensation was suffering from this disease that leads to severe pain all over the body that also leads to tiredness muscle stiffness, trouble concentrating and problems sleeping. The icon spoke about the same and had to cancel a concert in Brazil due to the reason.

Charlbi Dean- Bacterial Sepsis

The well-known South African actress passed away last year in August. The cause of her death was revealed to be Bacterial Sepsis.

The spokesperson of the New York City office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that Charlbi Dean’s death was caused by a condition named bacterial sepsis, in an interaction with USA Today. The medical examiner’s office also revealed that the bacteria capnocytophaga had caused the sepsis. “Charlbi Dean’s complication was developed from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to a remote blunt trauma to her torso,” said the spokesperson in a chat with the media.

Gigi Hadid- Hashimoto’s disease

American personality and television anchor spoke about this rather uncommon disease and said, “ My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year,” she told Elle in 2016. “I have Hashimoto’s disease. It’s a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the VS show I didn’t want to lose any more weight.”

About the disease

The net says- “When the immune system attacks the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck (thyroid). Initially, inflammation of the thyroid causes a leak resulting in excess thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism). Over time, the inflammation prevents the thyroid from producing enough hormones (hypothyroidism).”

