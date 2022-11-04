Listen up, movie buffs. We have some good news coming in for you. With winter setting in, you are bound to feel lazy and stay at home, right? Well, OTT platforms have served your need, the right way. It’s time to pull up your quilts and curl atop your cozy couch while watching your favourite films in the comfort of your house. In case you are planning a binge-watch session with family and friends this weekend, we have shortlisted some of the much-awaited OTT releases. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the popcorn, pull up your quilt, and enjoy!

Brahmastra (Disney + Hotstar)

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra minted good money at the box office. And now, Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project is all set to entertain you on the OTT. If you haven’t watched the film yet, don’t worry, as you can experience the Astraverse on 4 November only on Disney + Hotstar.

Ponniyin Selvan I (Amazon Prime Video)

After ruling the ticket counters across the globe, Mani Ratnam’s historical drama will experience its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4 November. Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan among others, PS I is one of the most successful movies of the year.

Enola Holmes 2 (Netflix)

On 4 November, Sherlock Holmes’ little sister Enola Holmes will embark on a journey to solve her first case. And if you are willing to know whether she gets successful or not, you must tune in to Netflix.

Bullet Train (Netflix)

Loaded with gruesome yet stylish action, Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock starrer Bullet Train will impress you with its impeccable cinematography. After hitting 100 million dollars at the domestic box office, and standing tall in the top five on box office charts for seven weeks, David Leitch’s directorial will premiere on Netflix on 5 November.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

For all the thriller junkies, Abhishek Bachchan is bringing the third season of his thriller series Breathe: Into The Shadows. After two superb seasons, will the installment be able to live up to the expectations? Only time will tell. The web show will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 9n November.

The Crown Season 5 (Netflix)

Season 5 is touted to be The Crown’s most scandal-rich season yet. The Emmy award-winning show follows the life and reign of Elizabeth II. The anticipation of the show’s return was abuzz following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September at the age of 96. The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on 9 November.

