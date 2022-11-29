From Black Panther to Avengers: End Game, remembering T’Challa Chadwick Boseman and his on-screen brilliance

It has been two years since the world lost its one of the finest actors and a true hero, Chadwick Boseman. Therefore it won’t be wrong to say that not a moment passes by when fans and movie buffs don’t feel his absence. Leaving a lasting legacy behind, Boseman was honestly a true master of his craft and continues to inspire many even in the present generation. The late Hollywood star truly knew how to capture one’s attention, with his commanding persona on-screen, which was clearly evident in his much-loved and well-celebrated character Black Panther. From making his big screen debut in 2008 with The Express to being Marvel’s first black hero, Chadwick was truly tailor-made for T’Challa, which solidified him as one of the strongest prospects of the franchise. On the day that would have been Chadwick’s 44th birthday, let’s celebrate the brilliance of his acting by taking a look at some of his best roles and movies that you must re-watch:

Captain America: Civil War

C’mon, how can we not begin the list with Chadwick’s first MCU film? Captain America: Civil War marked Chadwick’s MCU debut in 2016 which turned out to be the first film in the franchise to exhibit the character of T’Challa or the Black Panther. Essaying the role of the prince of Wakanda, a nation in Africa, Chadwick truly left the fans spellbound with his performance.

Black Panther

Chadwick’s mind-boggling performance in Civil War resulted in his stand-alone Marvel movie in 2018. Wondering about the outcome of casting Chadwick in lead? Well, Black Panther was the ninth-grossing film of all time, and made history by bagging seven nominations at the 91st Oscars Awards and winning three of them.

Avengers: Infinity War

Reprising the role of T’Challa and his alter ego, Chadwick gave everyone goosebumps with just one scene wherein Black Panther leaped forward with Captain America following his lead, after Thanos’ forces broke free of Wakanda’s barrier. When just one scene can send you back visualizing, imagine what impact the entire film will have on you.

Avengers: End Game

Chadwick’s fourth and also the last MCU film of his career, Endgame simply shattered the box office, breaking several records. Black Panther impressed the audience even in his brief appearance as Avengers assembled once again with an aim to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The last film of Chadwick’s whole career, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom saw Chadwick share screen space with Viola Davis. Essaying the true story of a musician who is determined to live on her own terms, Viola portrayed the character of Ma Rainey, and Chadwick was simply breathtaking as Trumpeter Levee. Released nearly four months after his death, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom exhibited Chadwick delivering scene after scene of astounding intensity.

