Rajkummar Rao goes by many names in the film industry—‘shape-shifter of Bollywood’, ‘thinking actor’, ‘all-round entertainer’—but what is truly remarkable about Rao is that he doesn’t hold back and gives his best. Coupled with his deep understanding of the human psyche and the Indian social milieu, he stands tall as a performer today.

His range as an actor was evident in his portrayal of bicep-loving, protein-shake-chugging closeted gay policeman in the hugely entertaining Badhaai Do to a cop who has altered his family name that conceals his caste identity and is charged with imposing the will of the state on migrant workers in the recent Bheed. he also impressed as an adulterous techie with a dark side in Monica O My Darling.

Speaking of Bheed, Rao shouldered the film portraying the role of a police officer showing off his mettle once again earning him a great amount of critical acclaim and people calling him one of the best actors of our country for his brilliant performances. Anubhav Sinha’s directorial has become the most critically acclaimed film of 2023.

More recently, Rao was presented with the ‘Most Stylish Youth Icon’ and ‘Best Actor- Jury’ at two prestigious award galas. Coming up for Rao are his films, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs and SRI, the biopic of Srikanth Bolla.

