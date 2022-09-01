Ram Kapoor was a part of the television space from the late 90s. However, it was with the show Kasamh Se from where the actor made his way into the hearts of the audiences.

Ram Kapoor of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame turns a year older today. The actor has entertained audiences with his performances in television shows like Kasamh Se, A Suitable Boy and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. The 49-year-old actor was a part of the television space from the late 90s with shows like Heena and Kavita to his credit. However, it was with the show Kasamh Se from where Ram Kapoor made his way into the hearts of the audiences. His role of Jai Walia, a cold-hearted industrialist who falls in love with a middle-class girl (played by Prachi Desai) was much appreciated by audiences. After that, he went on to achieve greater success in his career. Ram Kapoor has also starred in films like Udaan, Student Of The Year and Thappad.

Ram Kapoor is married to fellow television actor Gautami Kapoor. The couple have a child together. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s is a list of his best TV shows:

Kasamh Se

It was this show that catapulted Ram Kapoor to instant fame. His chemistry with Prachi Desai was much appreciated. He received several awards for his role including the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor (Drama).

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ram Kapoor played the role of a businessman who finds love after getting married. Kapoor’s role of a money-minded man who slowly discovers romance was a treat to watch. His onscreen chemistry with Sakshi Tanwar was also loved by audiences.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

Ektaa Kapoor once brought together Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar once again, to the delight of their fans. In this show, Ram Kapoor played the role of a fading actor, whose career and personal life are in shambles because of his alcoholism. His life changes when an addiction counsellor (Tanwar) enters his life, determined to make him change his ways.

A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel featured talented actors like Tabu, Rasika Duggal, Shahana Gowami and many more. Ram Kapoor played the role of Mahesh Kapoor, an uptight politician who is always at odds with his youngest son. His role received much acclaim.

Human

Ram Kapoor made his presence felt in this Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari starrer. The medical thriller revolved around the world of medical scams and drug testing.

Happy birthday Ram Kapoor!

