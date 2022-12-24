The past year has been filled with exhilarating performances and gripping tales. Netflix has always believed in being a platform for those who love their art, providing them with the wings to soar great heights and achieve their dreams! Appreciation from critics and love from the audiences have made the newcomers stand out, assuring an exciting journey in the world of entertainment for them!

With 2022 ending, it felt only right to recapture those who have introduced us to their talents and chosen to bare their soul to the world, trusting Netflix to start their beautiful journey with!

Babil Khan (Qala): The world of Anvitaa Dutt is always a poetic mystery, taking us through the gritty life in the most beautiful manner possible! With Babil playing an extremely crucial role in Qala’s world, his performance did not go unnoticed, winning over the hearts of almost every critic. We cannot wait to see what this young storehouse of talent has in stock for us in the coming years.

Hasleen Kaur (CAT): CAT has been one of the most well received shows of 2022, with every performer smashing it out of the park. The model turned actor, Hasleen Kaur, played a righteous cop, who is so passionate about her job and fighting for justice. Her impeccable reel personality compliments her real personality of being an absolute go-getter.

Aakash Bhatia (Looop Lapeta): Making his directorial debut, Aakash doesn’t once make us feel like he is a newbie in the industry. Looop Lapeta’s compelling storyline backed by an amazing cast and creators got audiences hooked to the film. The film, inspired by the award-winning German film Run Lola Run, the action comedy hysterically captures the life of Savi and her quest to undo her actions in order to save Satya’s life.

Priya Banerjee (Mismatched): Priya Banerjee comes into the show like a breath of fresh air, showcasing how wonderful taking a leap of faith and making the first move can be, with green flags hoisted in all the right places. We cannot wait to see more of her in the next season!

Jasmeet Reen (Darlings): Kick Starting her directorial journey with a film that captures the delicate issues of domestic violence in the most sensitive and eye-opening way possible. The thrilling storyline, surprising us till the very end moment was beautifully weaved by the debutant, amazing us with her art! We really do hope we get to see many more of her stellar stories in the future.

Balwinder Singh Janjua (CAT): Set in the heart of Punjab, CAT is a story of family relations and how one can do anything to protect their family from all the horrors of the world. Slow in the start, the story picks up and keeps you hooked onto the very end, which twists and turns like a rollercoaster, spellbinding you with its dark and mysterious storyline.

Raj Singh Chaudhary (Thar): With the film gaining success in multifolds and being nominated for multiple awards in 2022, Raj Singh Chaudhary’s fine direction did not make anyone feel like this was his Debut feature film! Thar’s direction, cinematography, unseen locations of Rajasthan and incredible storyline made the film worthy of more than just a watch on Netflix. The audiences are eagerly awaiting Raj Singh Chaudhary’s next project and so are we!

