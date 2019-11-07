From Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala in Hindi to Last Christmas, Doctor Sleep in Hollywood: Know Your Releases

This week, Ayushmann Khurrana brings yet another quirky tale of a premature balding man struggling to find love, with Bala.

While there is only one major film from Bollywood on platter, Hollywood brings a range of films, serving in genres from horror to rom-com. Hollywood has The Last Christmas, Doctor Sleep, sequel to The Shining, and a war film, Midway, releasing this Friday.



Bala

What's it about: Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is about a guy who is balding prematurely, and his struggles with it.

Who's in it: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar

Why it may work: Khurrana, who is known for delivering unconventional films such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Badhaai Ho, brings yet another quirky tale on premature balding in men.

Doctor Sleep

What's it about: Doctor Sleep is the sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film of the same name. The film focuses on a grown-up Danny Torrance, who is still traumatised by his childhood experiences at the Overlook Hotel.

Who's in it: Ewan McGregor, Kyliegh Curran, Rebecca Ferguson

Why it may work: Doctor Sleep is helmed by Mike Flanagan, who painstakingly recreated the interior of the Overlook Hotel for the film in a studio lot in Atlanta, allowing his film to connect to Kubrick's. The final trailer of the film revealed how Flanagan has recreated some of the most iconic sequences from the original film, including the celebrated “Here’s Johnny” scene.

Last Christmas

What's it about: A cynical Kate (Clarke), who works as Santa's elf for a department store, bumps into Tom (Golding) one faithful night after a series of bad decisions. Though for Kate, he seems too good to be true, she must allow let life unfold and have a little faith.

Who's in it: Emma Thompson, Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding

Why it may work: Who would not love to indulge in a good ol' Christmas rom-com after a long week at work? Written by Academy-winner Thompson, the film seems a great option to unwind, and relish the girl-meets-boy in a cute-meet formula.



Midway

What's it about: Midway is based on the true events from the Battle of Midway, which was a decisive naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II, which took place between 4 and 7 June 1942.

Who's in it: Patrick Wilson, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid

Why it may work: With a stellar cast in tow, Midway trailer depicts armies braving extreme weather conditions at sea, soldiers prepping for the unforeseen battle, and ample explosions, thus intriguing audiences for yet another engaging war film.

Black and Blue

What's it about: A rookie New Orleans police officer is forced to balance her identity as a black woman after she witnesses two corrupt cops committing murder.

Who's in it: Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter

Why it may work: Black and Blue was screened at the 2019 Urbanworld Film Festival. The Wrap writes, "The film seems a proactive tale about finding a balance between being both American-African woman and a police officer."

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 07, 2019 14:10:53 IST