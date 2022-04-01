Other titles to have theatrical release in India include Runway 34 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

As the country witnesses a decline in fresh COVID-19 numbers, moviegoers must relish the experience of the theatres again. With cinema houses operating at their 100 percent capacity, the film industry is now hoping to make a strong comeback.

From Chris Pine's The Contractor to Ajay Devgn's Runway 34, here is a list of theatrical releases for April 2022:

Morbius

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Sony's Morbius will make the theatrical release on 1 April. Morbius is part of Sony's Spider-Man universe and stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton, and Adria Arjona. Dr Michael Morbius (Leto) tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but his experiment goes terribly wrong and he infects himself with a form of vampirism.

The Contractor

The Contractor is a war-action drama directed by Tarik Saleh and stars Chris Pine in the lead role. The film is all slated to release on 8 April. Pine portrays the role of James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the US Army Special Forces and then joins a private underground military force, according to the synopsis of the film. Harper tries to evade all those attempting to kill him while trying to make his way back home safely after completing a mission overseas.

Attack

The Attack is a cyberpunk sci-fi superhero action thriller film directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The film stars John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Attack is all set to release on 1 April and the film revolves around the life of an army veteran who tries to fight his inner demons and volunteers to become part of a government experiment to combat terrorism.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

This adventure/sci-fi film will hit the screens on 8 April. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is desperate to prove that he has the qualities of being a true hero. Sonic with his sidekicks takes on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald that can destroy the entire civilisation.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and will hit the big screens on 8 April. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Alison Sudol, and Ezra Miller among others.

As They Made Us

This film is a comedy-drama, written and directed by Mayim Bialik. The film will release in theatres on 8 April and stars Dianna Agron, Simon Helberg, Candice Bergen, and Charlie Weber in the lead roles. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Mayim Bialik.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together for the first time in the Hindi remake of the award-winning Telugu film of the same name. Jersey is set to hit the screens on 14 April and is the Hindi directorial debut of Gowtam Tinnanuri. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Arjun, a cricketer who makes a comeback in his late 30s for his son.

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is a period action film directed by Prashanth Neel. This highly anticipated film is the sequel to K.G.F Chapter 1 and stars Yash, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film will be hitting the theatres on 14 April. The film will release in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Runway 34

Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 is scheduled to make a theatrical release on 29 April. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Runway 34 is said to be inspired by the real-life events of the 2015 Doha-Kochi flight, in which the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing of a Jet Airways aircraft due to poor visibility.

Heropanti 2

This romantic-action film is a sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is all set to release with a bang on 29 April.

