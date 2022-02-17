Veteran producer-director and father of actor Raveena Tandon, Ravi Tandon, passed away on 12 February

Raveena Tandon lost her father, Ravi Tandon on 12 February. Ravi Tandon was much more than Raveena’s father. During our conversations, he would always across as well-informed and very sensible. Ravi was also a successful filmmaker of the 1970s and 80s. Here is looking at his finest films.

Anhonee (1973)

Ravi Tandon turned producer-director with this eminently engaging murder thriller which starred Sanjeev Kumar as what seemed to be a mentally unstable man. But wait, there was a delicious twist in the story, which I suggest you experience for yourself if you haven’t already. With Sanjeev Kumar was the pretty Leena Chandavarkar seducing him with Lata Mangeshkar’s superhit song 'Buddhu pad gaya palley'. The hit Sanjeev-Leena pair was back in Ravi Tandon’s comedy Apne Rang Hazaar two years later. That too was a hit.

Zindagi (1976)

Many see this Ravi Tandon directorial as a precursor to the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini autumnal drama Baghban. Sanjeev Kumar and Mala Sinha play a couple who are separated by their children who can only afford to look after one parent per home. Heartbreaking, Ravi Tandon never had to face such a situation in his real life. Raveena’s parents were blissfully together till his end.

Majboor (1974)

Loosely adapted by superstar-writer Salim-Javed from the Charles Bronson thriller Cold Sweat (directed by Terence Young), Majboor is according to me one of Bachchan Saab’s most underrated films. He plays, what else, Vijay who hatches a sinister plan to look after his family when he is diagnosed with a brain tumour. Fast-paced and engrossing Majboor featured Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s superhit melodies like 'Aadmi jo kehta hai', 'Dekh sakta hoon main kuch bhi hote huey', and 'Michael daru peeta hai'. The last filmed on real-life teetotaler Pran.

Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Easily the biggest hit of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s career, Khel Khel Mein gave birth to an entirely new genre of commercial Hindi cinema: the murder-mystery musical. While telling an involving story of three college friends, one of whom (Rakesh Roshan) is killed, Ravi Tandon’s dexterously-directed whodunit provided RD Burman ample excuses to belt out chartbusters like 'Khullam khulla pyar karenge', 'Humne tumko dekha' and the plaintive dirge-like gem 'Sapna mera toot gaya'.

Khuddar (1982)

A family drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, this was Ravi Tandon’s last film. After this, he directed Aan Aur Shaan, Rahi Badal Gaye, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu (introducing Raviji’s son, Raveena’s brother Rajeev Tandon) and Nazrana (bringing Rajesh Khanna together with Sridevi and Smita Patil)… all flops. Khuddar released during the week when Bachchan Saab had his near-fatal accident on the set of Manmohan Desai’s Coolie, is remembered for Rajesh Roshan’s songs 'Disco 82' and 'Angrezi mein kehti hain'.