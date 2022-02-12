Veteran film director Ravi Tandon passed away due to respiratory failure.

Noted film director-producer Ravi Tandon, known for directing Amitabh Bachchan's Khuddar and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein, died in the wee hours of Friday at his residence here. He was 87.

Ravi Tandon, father of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and Rajiv Tandon, passed away due to respiratory failure.

He was suffering from lung fibrosis for the past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am, a family member told Press Trust of India.

Raveena, 47, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram.

Ravi Tandon is credited to have directed suspense-drama Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar; Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil's Nazrana; Jhoota Kahin Ka with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer crime thriller Majboor , multi-starrer films Khuddaar and Zindagi , among others.

Several Hindi film celebrities offered their condolences via social media.

Actors Chunky Panday, Neelam Kothari, Yuvika Chaudhary, Namrata Shirdokar too expressed grief.