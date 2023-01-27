After keeping the audiences on the tip of their toes with spy-thriller Mission Majnu and romantic comedy Chhatriwali, the OTT platforms seem to be treating the masses with the complete package of genres in the last week of January. From action to adventure, from mystery to comedy, the OTT giants are all set to impress its subscribers with Bollywood and Hollywood biggies like Jennifer Lopez, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Josh Duhamel among others. Well, now what are you waiting for, as the time is right to update your OTT subscriptions, so that there won’t be a hindrance in the entertainment flow. Let’s take a detailed look at some of the upcoming releases of this week:

An Action Hero



After impressing the masses with his action comedy movie on the big screen, heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana is coming with his An Action Hero on Netflix. Essaying the role of a youth icon and a superstar, Ayushmann was caught in a mishap, and the star who was once a household name is now living in hiding. To know what actually happened, tune in to the platform on 27 January. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero, apart from Ayushmann, also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role.

Shotgun Wedding



This week the movie buffs seem to be up for a treat, as none other than Jennifer Lopez is coming in an action comedy. And the cherry on the cake, as JLo will be sharing screen space with none other than Josh Duhamel. Helmed by Jason Moore, the American singer and Josh are coming on Lionsgate Play on 27 January to exhibit how an extravagant wedding turns into a hijacked one. Apart from JLo and Josh, the Shotgun Wedding also features Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge in prominent roles.

The Snow Girl



A little girl goes missing during the Cavalcade of the Magi parade, and a journalist is adamant to help the couple on the lookout for their daughter. The series, with unexpected plot twists, will truly glue you to your screen till the very end. To know how the complicated mission turns into a life-changing experience for the cast, check your Netflix account on 27 January.

Lockwood & Co.



This is one of the most exciting series, not only on the list but also on the OTT platform this week. Revolving around three teens, this detective fiction will take you on a ghost-hunting trip in London. Banding together for a paranormal investigation agency, Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati come up with a tiny startup to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. Based on a book by Jonathan Stroud with the same title, the adventure series will premiere on Netflix on 27 January.

