Over the couple of years, Hindi cinema has seen a transition in the type of content and stories that are being told. A lot of unique, never seen before and powerful stories are coming to the forefront along with some strong and powerful characters. Stories which are closer to reality are being explored and even liked by the audience. These stories have the potential to impact the viewers with its plot in ways one cannot imagine.

Let’s have a look at such hard-hitting films which are a must watch!

LOST [ZEE5]

LOST is an investigative thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpieeand Tushar Pandey in key roles. Headlined by national award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, the film is based in Kolkata and is inspired by true events. It is a story of a bright young crime reporter in relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. It further represents a higher quest, and search for lost values of empathy and integrity. Watch this soul gripping film right nowon ZEE5!

Chhatriwali [ZEE5]

This Rakul Preet Singh-starrer is a slice-of-life tale set in Haryana. Sanya [Rakul Preet Singh] who plays the quality control head in a condom factory is shy and embarrassed about her job initially but soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. The film aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

Pad Man [Netflix, ZEE5]

The Akshay Kumar-starrer is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who breaks the menstrual taboo in his region by inventing the sanitary pad machine. In this film, Akshay Kumar’s character is surprised when he witnesses his wife using an unhygienic cloth and goes on a mission to provide pads for her and other women in the village. The film challenges the silence and stigma around menstruation in India.

Chhapaak[Disney+ Hotstar]

The film stars Deepika Padukone and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It shows how the acid attack survivor goes against all odds to reclaim her identity. The film is a stark reminder that crimes of this magnitude affect people from different strata leaving them traumatised for life.

Pink [Netflix]

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink makes you question social issues and weather our women are safe in the country. After being molested, Minal, along with her friends, file an FIR against a politician’s nephew. When the subsequent case gets rigged, Deepak, a retired lawyer, helps them to fight the case. It features an ensemble cast, which includes Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tarian, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan.

