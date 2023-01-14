The beautiful and sassy young actor Sharvari Wagh is an avowed movie buff. Her love for films manifests in her home in the form of an eye-catching movie quotes wall.

Kitschy and arty this wall features posters from iconic films across Hollywood and Hindi cinema. Classic dialogues from these films make it to these posters that are framed and find pride of place here.

Sharvari’s parents are architects and they have planned their home with a consistent aesthetic. But this movie dialogues wall is her personal choice, which they have built together as a family.

Talking about the same, Sharvari shares “My family and I are big movie buffs. My father introduced us to many English, Hindi and Marathi classic films over our Sunday movie days at home. We also used to go watch a film in the theatre every other weekend. So, when I proposed the idea of putting together “a wall of iconic dialogues” everyone at home was onboard immediately…“I still remember – we designed this wall in 2008 and Jodha Akbar had recently released. I was obsessed with the film and I was adamant that I want Aishwarya Rai ma’ams dialogue ‘Har Prem Ki Buniyaad Vishvas Hai’ on that wall. “We also have quotes of Madhuri ma’am from Dil Toh Paagal hai and Rekha Ma’am from Khubsoorat which are films I have watched multiple times while growing up and are actresses I have always admired and look up to”

Sharvari’s family loves the movies and have a dedicated Sunday movie night together. From animation super hits to classic Hindi films to Nineties blockbusters, they enjoy watching all kinds of films. This wall reflects personal favourites of everyone in the family, including her younger brother Arnav who loves animation films, so the super popular “Ba…Ba… Banana!” line from the film Minions features here too. Films that have influenced her from Hollywood like Chaplin movies and iconic recent films like Ironman, The Hunger Games also find pride of place on this wall.

Assembling the posters on this wall has been a fun family project, as Sharvari

recalls, “While conceptualizing this wall, we had animated conversations about films… characters and it was a lot of fun. There was a lot of back and forth. It took many days for us to narrow down and lock the final quotes.”

Sharvari has enjoyed watching movies from a young age, a shared interest in their family. Spotting posters of her favourite films at a flea market in Mumbai, she decided to build this wall of movie quotes. They inspire her to aspire to be a part of entertaining Hindi films that will also make it to walls of movie fans over time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.