Women in cinema are no longer the damsel-in-distress they once used to be, and with shows and films like Aarya and Darlings, they have transformed into the infallible beings that won't stop at anything to achieve what they aspire for. The OTT space is bursting with such names. Netflix has titles like Darlings and Mai, Disney Plus Hotstar has Aarya and Human, Voot has Girls on Top, Amazon Prime Video has Four More Shots Please. How many of these have you watched?

Darlings (Netflix)

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in key roles, this dark comedy is directed by debutante filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen. Darlings depicts the story of an abusive marriage between Badru and Hamza in a very real and powerful way. As a fierce woman Badru seeks revenge on her abusive husband. The story also spotlights the relationship between a mother-daughter duo who are trying to work their way through Mumbai, battling difficult circumstances while finding love and courage.

Girls on Top (Voot)

Mumbai is the city of dreams but also a city that can be equally dreadful if aspirations stand unfulfilled. Girls on top, on Voot, as the name suggests, exactly shows what happens when three girls, filled with gleam, arrive in this city for careers and also discover relationships and much more. Watch the show if you haven’t already.

Aarya (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Before this web series dropped on Disney Plus Hotstar, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s No Problem in 2010. She took a hiatus and came back with this ballsy show that shows how far someone could go for her family. If this is how a comeback is shaped up that keeps an actor away for a decade, no problem!

Four More Shots Please (Amazon Prime Video IN)

It’s easy to dismiss this show as a chic-click or gaze at it with disdain, it celebrates the free-spirited demeanour of four women who are absolutely unapologetic about the choices they make in their lives. It’s filled with froth, frolic, frustrations, and the gratifying intensity that somewhere a lot of people secretly crave for.

Churails (Zee5)

Forgiveness and infidelity seldom go hand in hand. The moniker is cool but a little inapt. It’s about four women who expose the promiscuousness of married men that shamelessly indulge in philander. Since it’s about exposing such nymphomaniacs or whatever, why call the show Churails, why not Raakshas?

Human (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari make for a solid duo in this show about medical malpractices. What will you do if you discover your idol is not what she seems to be? What will you do when you discover the white you saw was grey all along, and only continued to get darker? Watch Human for that.

Masaba Masaba 2 (Netflix)

Directed by Sonam Nair starring Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, Masaba Masaba returns with its second season. This story, based on Masaba’s life, revolves around a woman who tries to balance her work and personal lives. Apart from starting a business, she also gets caught up in a love triangle. This seven-episode series is not only entertaining but also portrays what young women go through in their quest for independence.

Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix)

In the first season of this award-winning show, Shefali Shah essayed the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who led a team that nabbed the accused in the horrific 2012 gang rape. The second season of this hit show is releasing later this month where Vartika and her team track down and solve a series of ghastly murders that target wealthy senior citizens in the capital. The second season of Delhi Crime releases on 26th August.

Mai (Netflix)

In Mai, the audience witnesses various facets and dimensions of motherhood. This web series follows the life of a middle-class mother who loses her daughter in front of her. As a result of the deadly incident, her world drastically changes. As an angry mother, Sakshi Tanwar has portrayed the role of a simple mother who transforms into a shrewd woman in pursuit of vengeance for her daughter’s death.

