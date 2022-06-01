KK passed away on 31 May in Kolkata, hours after his concert. Here are some of his best performances:

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on late Tuesday night, hours after performing at a concert. He was 53. One of the most versatile singers in the entertainment industry, KK gave several hits in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali languages. The versatile singer made his debut with the 1999 album Pal, and went on to give one chartbuster after another.

|

As the nation mourns the demise of the gifted singer, here are some of KK’s best songs:

1. Ajab Si:

Who can forget this timeless romantic song? KK’s voice and Deepika Padukone’s million-watt smile made all of us swoon just like Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

2. Tu Aashiqui Hai:

A classic from Vishal-Shekhar’s Jhankaar Beats, this upbeat romantic track with its choir-style chorus was one that only KK could have sung to perfection.

3. Yaaron:

Songs about romance and friendship were KK’s forte and this combined both of them.

4. Tadap Tadap:

This heartbreaking track by the versatile singer remains popular till date. The song was featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Hum Dil Chuke Sanam.

5. Khuda Jaane:

One of the best songs of 2008, this Vishal-Shekhar romantic track left music lovers in awe of KK’s singing abilities.

6. Ab Toh Forever:

It was not just romantic or breakup tracks that KK was known for. He also aced several foot-thumping chartbusters such as this one from Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Ta Ra Rum Pum.

7. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai

Who can forget this timeless love song? KK’s voice encapsulated what falling in love for the first time feels like.

8. Pyaar Ke Pal:

This soulful track from KK’s debut album Pal catapulted him to instant fame. It remains essential to any playlist at college and school farewells.

9. Tu Jo Mila:

This heart-warming song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan remains a favourite of listeners.

10. Dus Bahane:

KK and Shaan made the nation groove to their voices with this chartbusting track. The song was recreated for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 in 2020.

KK’s performances will remain etched in the minds of his fans.